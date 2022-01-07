OPINION: Coronation Street: ‘Sarah needs to pipe down about Adam’s past, she knew who he was when she married him’

Coronation Street character Sarah Barlow and her husband Adam have been getting into quite a few arguments circulating around one topic – Adam’s sexual history.

Sarah began to realise that Adam slept with more people that she first realised.

She soon made friends with a woman named Lydia Chambers and what do you know, she’s a former flame of Adam’s too.

Lydia and Adam use to date (Credit: ITV)

Although Adam is playing the whole thing off pretty cool, Sarah keeps bringing up the subject, especially as the couple have been trying to get pregnant.

But is Sarah going too far with the whole thing, or is she right to be mad? This is what Entertainment Daily writer Charlotte Rodrigues thinks.

Coronation Street: ‘Pipe down Sarah’

So I’m going to start this off by saying Sarah does need to pipe down. Honestly, she is doing my head in.

Sarah and Adam have been together for nearly three years now, and they got married in 2020.

Although they did get married pretty quickly into their relationship, the two had known each other since they were teenagers.

Sarah is not happy with Adam’s past (Credit: ITV)

However my question is ‘did she and Adam not talk about their sexual past/relationship history before tying the knot?’

I mean Adam is a Barlow, and as we know the Barlow men have a habit of playing the field. But Adam clearly decided to marry Sarah because he loves her.

And as I said surely they would’ve talked about their past many times before.

So why is Sarah kicking off and acting shocked about how many women he’s slept with?

Coronation Street: ‘Sarah needs to stop shaming Adam’

Sarah is no saint herself. She’s forgetting she also has a past and isn’t exactly the Virgin Mary.

This isn’t me shaming her in any way, but you can’t judge someone on how many people they’ve been with when you have also been with quite a few people.

Sarah needs to stop (Credit: ITV)

She happily sits there having a go at Adam for how many people he’s slept with, but she should know how horrible that is.

I remember Blanche having a go at Sarah when she was 13 because she got pregnant and Sarah was understandably upset. So if she knows how it feels to be judged, why do it to her own husband?

Also Sarah, darling, you got pregnant with your sister-in-law’s criminal ex, so please think before having a go at your husband about who he’s been with.

‘All jokes aside, I do love Sarah’

As many of you who read my opinion pieces know, it is time for me to give praise to the cast, as I like to end my articles on a positive note.

Firstly I want to say, this is no way me slamming Tina O’Brien. I grew up watching Sarah on-screen and I’ve always been a big fan of Tina’s.

Rebecca and Tina are doing an amazing job (Credit: ITV)

She has done an excellent job of Sarah’s storylines over the years and I am actually looking forward to this Lydia, Sarah and Adam plot.

I’m also very excited to see more of Lydia. I’m a huge fan of Rebecca Ryan’s and as a Waterloo Road superfan, was thrilled to see that she was joining the Corrie cast.

Will you be watching Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.