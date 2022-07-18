New Neighbours pictures reveal what happens as Scott and Charlene arrive on Ramsay Street

Neighbours has released pictures which reveal what happens as Scott and Charlene Robinson return to Ramsay Street.

The legendary couple are returning for the show’s final episode, which is due to air this month.

Charlene and Scott are back, but what brings them to Ramsay Street? (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

Read more: Home and Away: Channel 5 boss delivers verdict on soap’s future after Neighbours axe

Neighbours: Scott and Charlene’s return

After it was revealed Neighbours was coming to an end, it was announced Scott and Charlene will return.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played Charlene and Scott in the 80s, will make their return to Erinsborough next week as Neighbours airs it’s final episodes.

Little is known about what brings the iconic couple back to Ramsay Street, but a number of familiar faces from the show’s different eras have been popping up over the last few weeks to mark the ending of the Australian soap.

And it looks like there will be some reunions…

Charlene and Jane reunite (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

The new pictures confirm Charlene will reconnect with her old friend Jane Harris as the two share a hug.

The couple join a number of the show’s legends on the balcony of No.24 (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

The couple will also get to see Harold Bishop and Paul Robinson as they all share a glass of champagne on the balcony of No.24 which is due to go on sale in upcoming episodes.

We’re sure all the old friends have a lot to catch up on.

But what exactly will happen in the final week? We’ll have to wait and see.

Kylie and Jason both teased their return to the soap on Instagram earlier this month.

Kylie posted pictures with Jason captioning the post: “Now we’re back together,” referencing her and Jason’s hit Now We’re Back Together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

When is Neighbours ending?

The final episode of Australia’s longest running drama will air in an emotional finale at 9pm on Friday July 29 2022.

UK fans will be able to watch the antepenultimate episode in the usual transmission slots at 1.45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5.

The show’s final scenes will air soon (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

This will be followed by the history-making finale which will air as a double episode special at 9pm the same evening.

Two additional programmes have been commissioned to air on the night of the finale.

The two programmes are Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits and Neighbours: What Happened Next?

Read more: Why was Neighbours axed? The real reason revealed

Will you be watching the Neighbours finale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.