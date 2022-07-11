Neighbours has shared a first look at Charlene and Scott’s return ahead of the finale, which is due to air this month.

Earlier this year it was announced the Australian soap would stop production in June.

As the final episode approaches, the soap has shared some photos of Charlene and Scott’s return.

Jason and Kylie are back as Scott and Charlene, but will happen in the final episode? (Credit: Fremantle Media)

Neighbours: First look at Charlene and Scott’s return

It’s the return Neighbours fans have been waiting for as couple Charlene and Scott, played by Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, make their way back to Ramsey Street.

After it was revealed the show was coming to an end, it was confirmed that Kylie and Jason would be reprising their iconic roles.

Kylie and Jason also shared photos from the set.

Kylie captioned her Instagram post: “Now we’re back together,” referencing her and Jason’s hit Especially For You.

It was also revealed that many other former cast members will be returning for the finale including Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, and Peter O’Brien, who played Shane Ramsey.

The final episode of Neighbours will air this month (Credit: Fremantle Media)

When is the final episode of Neighbours?

The final episode of Australia’s longest running drama will air in an emotional finale at 9pm on Friday July 29 2022.

UK fans will be able to watch the antepenultimate episode in the usual transmission slots at 1.45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5.

This will be followed by the history-making finale which will air as a double episode special at 9pm the same evening.

Earlier this month, Channel 5 teased further surprises to send the soap off in style.

Two additional programmes have been commissioned to air on the night of the finale.

It will be a ‘Neighbours night’ of viewer for fans.

The two programmes are Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits and Neighbours: What Happened Next?

Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits will bring viewers some of Erinsborough’s finest musicians and guilt pleasures.

It will be a celebration of the music and videos from down under.

Meanwhile Neighbours: What Happened Next? will go into Neighbours archives to pay tribute to the residents of Ramsey Street and the stars it shot to fame.

This includes Kylie and Jason, Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and Delta Goodrum.

The Neighbours special will celebrate the soap’s most-loved characters and their careers after departing.

Will you be watching the Neighbours finale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.