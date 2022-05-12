Neighbours: Leaked script reveals details of last episode – and Kylie and Jason’s role?

Neighbours’ final episode is due to air in August, but reports of a leaked script might just spoil the ending.

According to Popbitch details of the very last scene have been revealed by the script – and it features some of the most iconic Neighbours ever…

Kylie and Jason are back (Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

What happens in the last Neighbours episode?

It was announced recently that shows legends Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will be returning for Neighbours’ last episode.

Details of their comeback story haven’t officially been revealed. However Popbitch reports that they will be the last characters we see on Ramsay Street.

The script suggests the final scene will see Scott and Charlene step out of their car on the road and say: “We’re home.”

Of course, as the website suggests, this could be a decoy, planted to ensure the real story is kept totally under wraps.

But if it’s not, it seems a fitting and poignant end for the soap.

Harold will be back (Credit: Channel 5)

Who else is returning for Neighbours’ last episode?

As well as Kylie and Jason, show icons including Harold Bishop and Joe Mangel are heading back.

Over 20 alumni of the soap are confirmed for a Ramsay Street return. And show bosses have hinted even more faves could be unveiled.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close.

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras. There will also be a few surprises up our sleeve.”

Actors who first appeared in the 1980s set to return include Ian Smith, famed for playing Harold Bishop.

Mark Little as Joe Mangel, Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay) and Paul Keane (Des Clarke) are also all set for a return.

They will be joined by some 1990s faves. Daniel MacPherson (Joel Samuels), Benjamin McNair (Mal Kennedy), Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) and Lesley Baker (Angie Rebecchi) will all be back.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland) and Chris Milligan (Kyle Canning) will also return. And Pippa Black (Elle Robinson), Morgan Baker (Callum Rebecchi) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Andrew Robinson) will represent the 2000s.

Finally, Olympia Valance (Paige Smith), James Mason (Chris Pappas), Jodi Gordon (Elly Conway), Zoe Cramond (Amy Williams), Kate Kendall (Lauren Turner), Ben Hall (Ned Willis), Olivia Junkeer (Yashvi Rebecchi) and Zima Anderson (Roxy Willis) will turn up from the most recent cast.

When will Neighbours’ last episode air?

The final episode of Neighbours is due to be on TV on Monday August 1 2022.

It will air on Channel 5 in the UK.

The gang reunited (Credit: Channel 5)

Why has the Aussie soap been axed?

The show released a statement in March confirming it is coming to an end.

Posted to the soap’s Twitter account, it read: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.

“We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.

“From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

