Neighbours confirms Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s ’emotional’ return

Neighbours boss Jason Herbison has confirmed that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are making a comeback.

The megastar and the actor will resume their roles as Scott and Charlene for the final ever episode of the Aussie soap.

They will make their returns for the first time since quitting in 1989.

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason revealed on Instagram: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale.

“It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

But fans can be reassured that Neighbours won’t be destroying Ramsay Street in the final.

Jason said: “Ramsay Street is eternal. And I like to think it will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers, long after the final scene.

Neighbours boss reveals how the soap WON’T end

“I would never, ever blow it up.

“The ending will be a celebration of the past and the present, with the door very much left open for a future.”

Neighbours will air its final episode on August 1.

However, back in June the show released a statement confirming it is coming to an end after 37 years.

Kylie and Jason will return to the show that made them famous (Credit: Splash)

Posted to the soap’s Twitter account, it read: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.

“We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.

“From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

