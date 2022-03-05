Neighbours fans dealt another blow ahead of the axe falling after fresh hope

Neighbours has revealed its story team has shut down following the axe – dashing hopes of a Kylie Minogue return.

The Australian soap was hoping to tempt the superstar back for a stint as Charlene Robinson.

Neighbours’ story team have officially finished on the soap ahead of the axe falling (Credit: Channel 5)

But it has now been announced the writers have finished work ahead of this summer’s final episode.

The show released a statement this week confirming it is coming to an end.

Posted to the soap’s Twitter account, it read: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

Read more: Which A-list stars started out in soap?

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.

“We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.

Neighbours writers’ room finish work on the soap

“From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Now Neighbours script producer Shane Isheev has revealed the writers’ room has shut down.

Posting pictures from their farewell party on set, he revealed the end of an era.

He wrote: “A momentous day here at #Neighbours as we say goodbye to the story team and the writers’ room. If these walls could talk!

“It truly and sadly is the end of an era. But thankfully, Terese was kind enough to put on a spread.

“I haven’t cried this much in a very long time.”

The decision means the show’s end has now been locked down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Television Awards (@officialntas)

And it now looks unlikely that Kylie Minogue will make a long-awaited return before the show ends its final episode.

Neighbours fans are devastated by the move.

One said: “So so sad. But please know how much we fans truly appreciate all that you’ve done.

Read more: Neighbours characters that need to move to UK soaps

“The way you’ve woven drama, intrigue, emotion and humour has been outstanding.

“Even storylines that look ludicrous on paper have been brought to convincing life in your deft hands. We salute you.”

Another said: “Just when I’d stopped crying about the show ending, I’m off again.Heartfelt thanks to everyone for all the joy, drama and sheer entertainment they’ve bought me xxx.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.