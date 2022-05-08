The Neighbours last episode will star a host of the soap’s most legendary characters following confirmation Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will return for the finale.

The Aussie soap, which airs on Channel 5, will feature a homecoming for many iconic characters such as Harold Bishop and Joe Mangel as it winds down after 37 years on the box.

Kylie and Jason‘s comeback as Charlene and Scott Robinson was announced several days ago.

But now it has been revealed even more Neighbours stars from across the decades have been added to the line up.

Ian Smith will play Harold Bishop once again in Neighbours (Credit: Channel 5 handout)

Neighbours last episode

Neighbours is setting up a curtain call to appeal to fans of all ages for the 8,903rd and final episode.

Over 20 alumni of the soap are confirmed for a Ramsay Street return. And show bosses have hinted even more faves could be unveiled.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close.

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras. There will also be a few surprises up our sleeve.”

Remember Joel Samuels? Dan MacPherson, right, will be back to play him again (Credit: Channel 5 handout)

Who will return for the final episode?

Actors who first appeared in the 1980s set to return alongside Kylie and Jason include Ian Smith, famed for playing Harold Bishop.

Mark Little as Joe Mangel will also feature, as will Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay) and Paul Keane (Des Clarke).

1990s faves Daniel MacPherson (as Joel Samuels), Benjamin McNair (Mal Kennedy), Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) and Lesley Baker (Angie Rebecchi) will also star.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte (known for playing Izzy Hoyland), Chris Milligan (Kyle Canning), Pippa Black (Elle Robinson), Morgan Baker (Callum Rebecchi) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Andrew Robinson) are due to be hand from stars who appeared in the 2000s.

And Olympia Valance (Paige Smith), James Mason (Chris Pappas), Jodi Gordon (Elly Conway), Zoe Cramond (Amy Williams), Kate Kendall (Lauren Turner), Ben Hall (Ned Willis), Olivia Junkeer (Yashvi Rebecchi) and Zima Anderson (Roxy Willis) will turn up from the last decade or so’s cast.

Ian joins current and longtime cast members Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis and Jackie Woodburne on set (Credit: Channel 5 handout)

When will the Neighbours last episode be on TV?

The final episode of Neighbours is due to be on TV on Monday August 1 2022.

It will air on Channel 5.

Neighbours is on weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 6pm.

