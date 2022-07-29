Neighbours fans all saying the same thing as Mike Young returns

Neighbours fans were thrilled as Mike Young made his return to Ramsay Street in today’s penultimate episode (Friday, July 29).

It’s the final week of Neighbours and a number of past characters have come back to Erinsborough.

But fans went nuts seeing Mike Young, played by Guy Pearce, back on-screen.

Mike is back (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

Neighbours: Mike Young returns

Tonight we say goodbye to Neighbours as the final episode airs in an hour-long special at 9pm on Channel 5.

Many past characters including Joel Samuels and Chris Pappas have made a return to the soap.

In today’s episode, which is the last one before tonight’s finale, we saw Mike, who last appeared in 1989, make a return and it definitely caused some drama.

Clive was desperately trying to win back Jane with his Gorillagram.

But Jane was distracted when she saw a man wearing a helmet on his motorbike watching.

Mike reunited with Jane, but will this cause problems for Clive? (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

Later we saw Mike turn up at Lassiters.

Mike had come to see his daughter Sam, however her boss Paul Robinson hadn’t made the connection that his old friend mikre was her dad.

Paul was shocked to see Mike again. As he took him around the hotel, Mike ended up running his ex-girlfriend Jane.

Jane was stunned to see him and everyone went for a drink together.

Soon Clive turned up and was clearly worried that Mike was back to try and reconnect with Jane.

Mike assured him he was only there for Sam, but should Clive be worried?

However fans were thrilled to see Mike back after so many years, and to see him reunite with Jane.

#Neighbours @TheGuyPearce played a blinder. Like Mike was never away. — Ramsay Street (@ramsayrules) July 29, 2022

How great is Mike in #Neighbours though 👏 😍🥺 — Lockiebaws (@Lockiebaws) July 29, 2022

Ive only waited god knows how many years for Jane and Mike to meet again #mikeyoung #janeharris #guypierce ❤❤😍🥂🥳🥳#neighbours — Anne (@Robron75) July 29, 2022

JANE AND MIKE. YOU CAN'T FIGHT DESTINY. #Neighbours — It Was All Bouncer's Dream (@floweroflondon) July 29, 2022

Had to wait 30+ years, but Mike and Jane😍

My inner 13 year old is screaming.#Neighbours — Jo⁷ (@ready_steady_jo) July 29, 2022

When is the final episode of Neighbours airing in the UK?

The final episode of Australia’s longest running drama will air in an emotional finale at 9pm on Friday July 29 2022.

UK fans will be able to watch a repeat of the penultimate episode in the usual transmission slot at 6pm tonight.

Neighbours: The Finale airs Friday July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

