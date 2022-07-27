Neighbours fans were left filled with tears of joy as Joel Samuels made a return to Ramsay Street.

In today’s episode (Wednesday, July 27) Joel came back to Erinsborough as many of the residents prepared to move away.

And viewers were thrilled to see another former resident return as the show prepares to come to an end.

Joel Samuels returned (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

Neighbours: Joel Samuels returns

Joel first appeared in the Australian soap back in 1998 and was well-known for getting his top off!

He was on the show for four years and became a part of many big storylines, including an accident which saw Anne Wilkinson crash her car into a riverbank.

Joel jumped in to help save her and became trapped under the car, but did survive.

He also forged a good friendship with Toadie.

Toadie was thrilled to see Joel again (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

Fans in tears as Joel Samuels returns

Joel left Ramsay Street in 2002, but in today’s episode he returned to the show to see Toadie.

Toadie and Joel reunited and shared a hug.

Joel explained he wasn’t able to make Melanie and Toadie’s wedding but he wanted to come by to wish them luck.

Melanie and Joel got to know each other better and it was revealed that Joel now has children, but he’s divorced.

Melanie explained to Joel that she ran her business with Amy, but said Amy was in Cairns.

However Toadie soon got a message that Amy wasn’t returning, leaving Mel worried.

Flashbacks showed Toadie and Joel (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

Later Toadie asked Joel about his best memory on Ramsay Street and they reminisced about when they were raising money for the university and made a deal they wouldn’t shower or wash till Toadie raised $1000.

But then people began to throw food at them leaving them smelling terrible.

Flashbacks then showed Toadie and Joel having food thrown at them. They also talked about The Full Monty and we were treated to another flashback.

Joel then had to go, but fans were in tears seeing Joel back after 20 years.

Third time crying now 😭 Joel, Roxy & Kyle, now returning the stuff 😭 #Neighbours #CelebratingNeighbours — RamzeeTweet (@RamzeeTweet) July 27, 2022

Oh Joel. We have missed you. #Neighbours. — Duke of Preston (@DOPreston) July 27, 2022

The final episode will air later this week (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

When is the final episode of Neighbours?

The final episode of Australia’s longest running drama will air in an emotional finale at 9pm on Friday July 29 2022.

UK fans will be able to watch the antepenultimate episode in the usual transmission slots at 1.45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5.

The finale will be a double episode special, followed by two additional programmes – Neighbours: What Happened Next? and Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits.

Neighbours: The Finale airs Friday July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

