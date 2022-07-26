Neighbours fans all saying the same thing as Helen Daniels appears in flashbacks

Neighbours fans were all saying the same thing on Tuesday as show legend Helen Daniels appeared in flashbacks.

In today’s episode (July 26) Lucy Robinson, who has also returned, spoke about her grandmother Helen, who died in 1997.

The action then cut back to old scenes with Lucy and Helen and fans were thrilled to see Helen again.

Helen died over 20 years ago (Credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours: Helen Daniels returns to screens

It’s the Neighbours finale week as the soap will be coming to an end on Friday, July 29.

The week is set to be full of huge returns, including Scott and Charlene Robinson, Donna Freedman and Madge Bishop.

However in today’s episode of the Australian soap, fans were shocked to see another return from Helen Daniels.

Helen was played by Anne Haddy. She was a part of Neighbours from 1985 until 1997.

Helen was integral to many storylines throughout her 12 years on the soap and her death left tears in many eyes.

She died in peaceful scenes surrounded by her friends after returning home from a long hospital visit.

Helen appeared in flashbacks to old episodes (Channel 5/Fremantle)

In today’s scenes Lucy was in an interview and talked about the most important person to her in Erinsborough.

She said it was her gran and flashbacks showed Lucy and Helen.

Lucy remembered that no matter what her nan was going through, she always had time for her and she wouldn’t be the woman she is today without her.

More flashbacks showed Helen comforting Lucy after a bad day.

Fans were thrilled to see her again, even in flashbacks.

Having caught an episode of #Neighbours final week, I can completely understand why I haven’t watched it for 20 years. But the flashback of Helen Daniels was very welcome! — Ellespeller (@ellespeller) July 26, 2022

It’s only Tuesday..but..jeez..the flashbacks of Helen and then Karl and Susan at the end seeing all the houses for sale.. tipped me over the edge!! 😔💔😭 #Neighbours — Jack 🙂💚🐯 (@JPW31) July 26, 2022

Awh, a lovely little Anne Haddy homage there, who played the iconic Helen Daniels but died back in 1999. Not long to go now, #Neighbours… — Dan B (@danbullock) July 26, 2022

When is the final episode of Neighbours on in the UK?

The final episode of Australia’s longest running drama will air in an emotional finale at 9pm on Friday July 29 2022.

Neighbours is coming to an end after 37 years (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

UK fans will be able to watch the antepenultimate episode in the usual transmission slots at 1.45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5.

The finale will be a double episode special, followed by two additional programmes – Neighbours: What Happened Next? and Neighbours: The Stars’ Greatest Hits.

Neighbours: The Finale airs Friday July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

