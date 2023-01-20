Michelle Hardwick reveals Coronation Street star is her daughter’s godmother in sweet new pics

Emmerdale star, Michelle Hardwick, has taken to Instagram to share a series of photos of her nine-week-old daughter Betty with her godmother.

Betty’s godmother is actress, Amy Robbins, who has recently joined the cast of Coronation Street, playing the role of Daisy Midgeley’s mum, Christina.

She can be seen giving her goddaughter a cuddle and smiling with friend Michelle in the pictures.

Michelle’s daughter, Betty, is 9 weeks old (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Hardwick’s connection to Amy Robbins

Yesterday (Thursday January 19, 2023), Michelle shared a post of her daughter, Betty, and her godmother, Amy Robbins on Instagram.

In the first two photos, Betty could be seen smiling at Amy as she cuddled her.

The third photo showed both Michelle and Amy smiling as they took a selfie.

Michelle and Amy both became good friends when they first worked together on the TV show, The Royal.

In the show, Michelle played the role of Lizzie Hopkirk in the medical drama, whilst Amy played the role of Dr. Jill Weatherill.

On the Instagram post, Michelle alluded to their time on the show, stating: “So 20 years to the day that The Royal first aired, my bestie popped round to meet her Goddaughter. When Amy asked me to be Godmother to one of her daughters a long time ago, I’d never in a million years think she’d be holding my baby girl and calling her Goddaughter too. We love you Amy Robbins.”

How cute!

Michelle and Kate have two children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks’ daughter Betty

Emmerdale actress, Michelle Hardwick and Emmerdale producer wife, Kate Brooks, have two children.

Their son, Teddy, is two years old.

Betty is nine weeks old with Michelle exiting her Emmerdale role as Vanessa earlier last year (2022) to take time out for maternity leave.

Announcing the birth of the couple’s first daughter, Michelle posted a photo of herself and her newborn daughter (Friday November 18, 2022).

She introduced Betty to her followers, captioning the photo: “Introducing Betty Brooks to the world! Betty made a cheeky early appearance on Tuesday 15th November weighing 5lb 10ozs. We all love you so much our beautiful Betty B.”

Co-star, Fiona Wade, shared her congratulations: “Beautiful little Betty!! So happy for you both!”

Former Emmerdale actress, Nicola Stephenson, wrote: “What a brilliant name! Lots of love to all of you.”

Kerry Wyatt actress, Laura Norton, commented: “H U G E congratulations.”

