Emmerdale character Luke Posner has left fans wondering if he’s gay or bisexual after it was revealed he has an ex-boyfriend.

In Friday night’s episode (January 22), the bombshell was dropped that Luke has been hiding a sexuality secret.

The boyfriend of Victoria Sugden was shocked when newcomer Ethan Anderson walked into the lock-in at the Hop and recognised him.

Emmerdale’s Luke has insisted he isn’t gay to Ethan (Credit: ITV)

Is Luke Posner gay?

Quietly taking Ethan to one side, Luke told him: “Look, a lot’s changed since I last saw you.

“It would really help me out if we acted like we haven’t met. So as far as anyone’s concerned we don’t know each other.”

Ethan agreed but was confused until later when he discovered Luke and Victoria are together.

Victoria saw the look of shock on his face and joked it was because she’s out of Luke’s league, but it was clear Luke wasn’t happy.

Shortly after Luke made his excuses, claiming the beer was making him unwell.

He left to go outside, but Ethan quietly followed and demanded answers.

Luke is in a relationship with Victoria Sugden (Credit: ITV)

Is Luke in Emmerdale bisexual?

He said: “I didn’t think I would ever see you again after the way you walked out.”

Luke insisted: “I’m with Victoria now, we’re happy. I don’t want anything to spoil that.

I’m not gay or bi. Steven was a one-time thing. I don’t want to get into this with you.

“Look, my girlfriend Victoria, she’s been through a lot and I don’t want her to think that I’d lied to her about something that didn’t mean anything anyway.

“I’m not gay or bi. Steven was a one-time thing. I don’t want to get into this with you.

“You don’t know me and I don’t know you so stay the hell away.”

Is Emmerdale’s Luke gay or bisexual? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Steven in Emmerdale?

It left Emmerdale viewers with questions about whether Luke is gay or bisexual, who Steven is and how Ethan knows him?

The soap hasn’t confirmed whether Luke is gay or bisexual yet.

However, it has confirmed he was in a relationship with a man called Steven.

Luke has been with Victoria Sugden for months, though there have been clues he hasn’t been straight for a while.

He once found Aaron Dingle in a gay bar and saved him from being beaten up.

And he was more than happy to be with Victoria when she didn’t want a sexual relationship after the trauma of her rape.

Ethan recognised Luke as an ex of his friend Steven (Credit: ITV)

How does Ethan know Luke in Emmerdale?

It was clear from Friday night’s episode that Ethan is friends with Luke’s ex Steven.

And while it is obvious they met, it is also clear that Luke disappeared after something happened with Steven.

Ethan seemed as shocked to see Luke as Luke was to see him.

