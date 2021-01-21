Emmerdale spoilers reveal Charles and Manpreet come face to face and it’s clear they have a past together. But what is it?

In next week’s scenes, Charles and Manpreet are both in the village and they catch a glimpse of each other. They’re both clearly thrown by the encounter.

Up at The Hide, Manpreet ‘casually’ asks Rishi about Charles. But she panics when she learns he’s the new vicar who’s lodging with Rhona.

Manpreet panics when she learns Charles in the new vicar (Credit: ITV)

Distressed and wanting Rishi out of the way while she finds Charles, she fakes an illness and rushes off, leaving her husband confused.

In the church Charles is still shaken by his encounter with Manpreet. When she suddenly turns up, sensing the atmosphere, Harriet leaves them alone.

Charles addresses Manpreet as Saira and tells her he thought she was dead.

Her past has come back to haunt her, but what is Charles and Manpreet’s history? She begs him to keep quiet about their past, but will he agree?

Emmerdale: What do we know about Manpreet’s past?

We know that Manpreet’s first husband is a man named Dennis. Dennis is the father of Manpreet’s daughter Aiesha.

Last year, Manpreet’s sister Meena arrived in the village and it was revealed she had an affair with Manpreet’s first husband.

Manpreet came to the village in 2018 and soon began dating Rishi Sharma.

However she struggled with a spending addiction and stole money from the factory accounts. She eventually came clean to Rishi and he ended up taking a secret loan from Kim Tate to try and help pay off Manpreet’s mounting debts.

Manpreet was married once before (Credit: ITV)

The couple ended up getting married in Vegas in March 2019, to the surprise of their family.

However after the fire at the factory in August 2019, the insurance company were reluctant to give them a pay out.

In order to pay Kim back, Jai was forced to sell to Kim giving her a 49.5% share and the land where the factory once stood became the Outdoor Pursuit Centre.

Manpreet has since had help for her spending addiction. But what is her past with Charles?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

