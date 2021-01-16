Jessica Plummer has opened up about her explosive public row with her former partner.

The former EastEnders actress was seen last year having a furious row with the father of her daughter, Jaz Hutchins.

And now, after months of silence and a stint in the I’m A Celebrity cast, she’s addressed it, insisting she’s “only human”.

What did Jessica Plummer say about her former partner?

Speaking to Fabulous, she said: “I think I need to be conscious of the fact people will be more invested in things I do and say which shouldn’t necessarily be public.

“But at the same time I am a human being just like everybody else and I’m not going to allow the very human things I do to make me question who I am as an individual.”

She added: “Other people’s opinion of me is none of my business and that’s the mentality I’ve adopted. I accept that more people will now have an opinion of me and if they think I’m great, fantastic. If they think I’m not, it’s none of my business. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

What happened during their row?

An onlooker filmed the row that saw her screaming at her ex in the street.

In the video, filmed on a September morning, Jessica is caught shouting at her daughter’s father, known as Jaz.

“You’re selfish. You’re selfish,” she shouted, before being heard to call him “a sneaky person”.

A source told The Sun at the time: “I looked out of the window because there was a huge public row going on, and I could hear a woman screaming at someone.

“As soon as I saw her, I realised it was Chantelle from EastEnders – I recognised her straight away.

“After they finished screaming at each other she sat down on a wall and cried and he stormed off in one direction and she walked off the other way.”

The onlooker added: “I couldn’t believe such a huge soap star was fighting in the street and so publicly. It was so loud the whole street could hear.”

At the time a source close to Jessica said: “Things got said in the heat of the moment but it’s all blown over now and it’s not a big deal.”

