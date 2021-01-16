Jessica Plummer has opened up about her explosive public row with her former partner.
The former EastEnders actress was seen last year having a furious row with the father of her daughter, Jaz Hutchins.
And now, after months of silence and a stint in the I’m A Celebrity cast, she’s addressed it, insisting she’s “only human”.
What did Jessica Plummer say about her former partner?
Speaking to Fabulous, she said: “I think I need to be conscious of the fact people will be more invested in things I do and say which shouldn’t necessarily be public.
“But at the same time I am a human being just like everybody else and I’m not going to allow the very human things I do to make me question who I am as an individual.”
Read more: EastEnders: Maisie Smith doesn’t want Tiffany killed off as she ‘quits soap’
She added: “Other people’s opinion of me is none of my business and that’s the mentality I’ve adopted. I accept that more people will now have an opinion of me and if they think I’m great, fantastic. If they think I’m not, it’s none of my business. There’s nothing I can do about it.”
View this post on Instagram
What happened during their row?
An onlooker filmed the row that saw her screaming at her ex in the street.
But at the same time I am a human being just like everybody else and I’m not going to allow the very human things I do to make me question who I am as an individual.
In the video, filmed on a September morning, Jessica is caught shouting at her daughter’s father, known as Jaz.
“You’re selfish. You’re selfish,” she shouted, before being heard to call him “a sneaky person”.
A source told The Sun at the time: “I looked out of the window because there was a huge public row going on, and I could hear a woman screaming at someone.
“As soon as I saw her, I realised it was Chantelle from EastEnders – I recognised her straight away.
Read more: EastEnders fans convinced Mica Paris is returning as gangster Ellie Nixon
“After they finished screaming at each other she sat down on a wall and cried and he stormed off in one direction and she walked off the other way.”
The onlooker added: “I couldn’t believe such a huge soap star was fighting in the street and so publicly. It was so loud the whole street could hear.”
At the time a source close to Jessica said: “Things got said in the heat of the moment but it’s all blown over now and it’s not a big deal.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!