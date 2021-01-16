EastEnders star Maisie Smith doesn’t want her character Tiffany Butcher-Baker killed off as she quits the soap, according to reports.

The actress has played Tiffany for 13 years on the soap.

However, following her success on Strictly Come Dancing, it appears she’s off to pastures new.

Maisie has played Tiffany for 13 years and doesn’t want her killed off (Credit: BBC)

When did Maisie Smith join EastEnders?

She first joined up to play the daughter of Bianca and Ricky in 2008.

According to the Mail, Maisie is planning to quit the soap at the end of her current contract.

It will run out in October, meaning she could exit around Christmas 2021.

However, Maisie is hoping bosses decide against a final exit so the option for her to return is there.

A source said: “Maisie loves EastEnders and idolises some of her co-stars, some of whom have been great role models for her.

“She believes the soap has been the perfect place to learn her trade and she owes them so much. Leaving will be a wrench but at least she knows she could return.”

The insider added that Maisie will make a fortune from brand endorsements once free from the strict BBC contract she is under.

Maisie Smith wants to crack America after leaving the soap (Credit: Splash News)

Maisie to crack Hollywood after quitting soap

But her plans are said to involve cracking Hollywood like former co-stars Ben Hardy and Hamish Patel.

The source added: “Maisie is hugely ambitious and wants to test herself away from soaps. Starring in movies is a personal goal and seeing how well Ben and Himesh have done, it’s given her hope she could be the next box office star from EastEnders.”

They added that the “only stumbling block” would be if COVID-19 and the knock-on effect of the pandemic will dilute the “pool of acting opportunities”.

They said if it “remains bleak”, it could be sensible to stay on the soap for another year.

However, they added the “intention” is to leave in October.

Maisie appeared on the last series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She was one of three runners up to comedian Bill Bailey and partner Oti Mabuse, despite being the early favourite to win.

The BBC declined to comment.

