EastEnders fans are convinced Mica Paris will return as gangster Ellie Nixon.

The singer played evil Ellie for a short stint last summer, but fans are sure she is returning to the BBC soap.

They think the gangster granny is behind Chelsea Fox’s scheme for dad Lucas.

Could Mica Paris be making an EastEnders comeback? (Credit: BBC)

‘Not heard the last’ of Mica Paris on EastEnders

One said: “Anybody here think we have not heard the last of EastEnders character Ellie Nixon?”

A second said: “Well I did hear a theory that Chelsea might be working for her to get back at the Mitchells. I hope this is true.”

A third said: “Just a thought… was Chelsea on the phone to Ellie Nixon? Eyes #eastenders.”

A fourth added: “Chelsea’s working with Ellie to kidnap Raymond back or Jordan to get revenge on their father #EastEnders.”

“Okay I’ve watched three times the final Chelsea scene and now I’ll venture a guess,” said another.

“Chelsea’s working for Ellie Nixon and her ‘job’ is to kidnap Raymond back for her #Eastenders.”

Mica has said she wants to return (Credit: Splash News)

Mica hints at return

Actress Mica recently hinted that she could make a shock return to the soap.

Let me just tell you, I’ll let you know – I am so up for it, I am waiting for the phone to ring.

“I do want to,” she said on The One Show last month.

“I am so up for it, I am waiting for the phone to ring. Let me just tell you, I’ll let you know.”

Ellie faced off against Phil Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

Before she left the soap Mica had some choice words for actors who moaned about the heavy workload.

Some of the younger soap stars have reportedly been complaining of long hours and relatively low pay in comparison to their legendary co-stars.

According to The Sun, Mica 51, said if they don’t like it, they should lump it. She said: “Darling, I’ve been in this a long time. I’ve done at least 30 music videos in my life.

“There’s always the waiting around. It goes with it. I’ve never seen it as a drag. It’s just what we do.

“If you don’t like it, don’t do it. Then go and stack shelves somewhere.”

