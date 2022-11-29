Janine looking worried and Sonia smiling in EastEnders
EastEnders has a different schedule this week

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

EastEnders usually airs on Tuesday evenings, however the soap will not air tonight (Tuesday, November 29 2022).

EastEnders‘ schedule has changed quite a lot recently due to coverage of the World Cup.

Here’s everything we know about the schedule changes tonight and this week.

EastEnders is not on tonight (Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders will not air tonight. This is because coverage of the World Cup will air from 6pm-9.30pm.

It’s Wales v England with kick-off starting at 7pm.

Last night (Monday, November 28) two episodes of the soap aired on BBC One.

There will be no episode of EastEnders tomorrow night (Wednesday, November 30) either.

Instead, two episodes of the show will air on Thursday night (December 1). The first episode starts at 7pm on BBC One followed immediately by a second episode at 7.30pm.

Read more: What was your stand-out soap moment of 2022? Vote now!

 Janine is worried about Mick and Linda (Credit: BBC)

Spoilers: What’s happening in this week’s EastEnders?

Janine’s paranoia about Mick and Linda festers and when Sonia catches her spying on them, she tells her it’s all in her mind.

Linda has a date with Karl but confides in Mick about her concerns.

At Walford East, the date is off to a great start but things take a turn when Mick and Janine arrive.

Janine is suspicious that Mick knew Linda would be there.

Meanwhile Karl questions Linda about who Mick is.

Janine is furious and tells Sonia about Mick and Linda, but Sonia tries to reassure her.

 Sonia gets a heartbreaking phone call (Credit: BBC)

Later Sonia misses an important call after her phone dies.

She soon receives a phone call and is told that Dot has died.

Kat is impressed when Alfie rallies volunteers for his fundraising idea giving Alfie a glimmer of hope for their future.

Meanwhile Jack reaches out to Amy but when his mission fails, Denise steps in.

Soon Amy comes round to Jack.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

Lola Reveals Her Tumour To The Family | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

