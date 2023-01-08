Is Coronation Street on tonight? Soap to air catch-up episode as David dies when he takes on Griff?

After Friday’s episode was cancelled, Coronation Street needs to catch up – is the soap on tonight?

Corrie will air on ITV and ITVX on Sunday, January 8.

Spoilers for tonight reveal David finds himself in danger as he confronts Griff about his son’s involvement in his far-right gang.

But who will come out on top?

Meanwhile, Jacob is left suspicious of Damon’s fruit and veg supplier after he quit his job to work full time at the Bistro.

Max Turner comes face to face with Griff (Credit: ITV)

Is Coronation Street on tonight – and what happens?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street will air at 7pm.

The police question Max about his involvement with Griff’s gang.

The troubled teen fell for extremist, Griff Reynold’s, ploy to convince him to join his far-right gang.

The activist first took care of Max‘s bullies to gain his trust and then made the most of Max’s video editing skills to spread vicious propaganda.

But Griff’s motives soon come to light and Max is left to deal with the consequences.

The police decide to release Max without charge, but David is shocked when Gail refuses to support Max.

Max is horrified as he then finds himself coming face to face with Griff.

What will he do?

Daryan tells David he tried to speak to Max but could hear him arguing with a man inside the house.

Alarmed, David rushes to the house and a brutal fight breaks out between him and Griff.

Has David put himself and Max in danger?

And will David come out of this alive?

Jacob is left feeling suspicious of Damon’s fruit and veg supplier (Credit: ITV)

Jacob quits his job to go full time at the Bistro

In the Bistro, Damon introduces Leanne to Dan, a fruit and veg supplier and tells her that he can do her a far better deal.

But Jacob is left suspicious when Damon tells him that Dan’s first delivery is due this afternoon.

And hidden in the crate of olive oil will be a package containing drugs!

What will Jacob do once he learns the truth?

Gemma agrees to babysit Glory for £40 (Credit: ITV)

Gemma agrees to babysit Glory

After Joseph got told off for using BSL in class, Gemma and Bernie have been busy staging a peaceful protest by barricading themselves in a classroom.

Following a night in the classroom, Gemma tells Mrs York that either she agrees to introduce BSL to the curriculum or they’ll report her to the police for kidnapping.

But will their plan work out the way they hoped?

In the cafe, Michael reveals to Gemma and Bernie that he’s due at a business meeting and there’s nobody to watch Glory.

So Bernie offers up Gemma’s services in return for £40.

Daisy falls in love with a pricy wedding venue (Credit: ITV)

Daisy and Daniel’s wedding day looks doomed

In tonight’s episode, Daisy falls in love with a wedding venue that’s way out of her budget.

However, she is thrilled when they tell her that they can do it for half the price on the second Monday of May.

But what will Daniel say when he finds out?

The pair have only just got engaged, so will Daniel be willing to get married so soon?

Summer’s three dads join forces

When Summer announces that she’s got an appointment at the fertility clinic, Billy assures her that he won’t stand in her way this time.

Uneasy about the whole idea, Todd and Paul are determined to find out more about Mike and Esther.

Paul then suggests to Todd that the best plan of action might be to raise the money to pay Mike and Esther off in the hope they’ll leave Summer alone.

But will their plan work?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

