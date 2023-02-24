Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin receives devastating family news

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Kevin Webster is in for a shock when he receives some devastating news in next week’s episodes.

Kevin is horrified when he receives word from Germany of his dad, Bill Webster.

How will Kevin react when he learns that his father has been taken ill?

And will Bill pull through?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline below.

Kevin is set to learn that his father has suffered another heart attack (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin receives shock family news

Spoilers for this plot have revealed that Kevin is set to learn his father has had a heart attack.

His dad, Bill Webster, lives in Germany.

He previously suffered a heart attack in 2013 – which he managed to recover from.

But has he been so lucky this second time around?

And how will Kevin react to the news?

Bill Webster was Kevin’s father (Credit: ITV)

Who is Kevin Webster’s father in Coronation Street?

Kevin Webster’s father is Bill Webster.

Bill was played by Peter Armitage, in a series of recurring appearances since 1984.

Peter sadly passed away in 2018, aged 78.

He was last seen on Coronation Street in 2011, before leaving for Germany.

Bill was a Weatherfield builder, and the father of Kevin and Debbie Webster.

He left Weatherfield for Germany in 1986, with second wife Elaine Prior (with whom he had third child, Carl).

Bill Webster’s first heart attack

When he returned to Weatherfield, Bill made a series of recurring appearances – dating Audrey Roberts and, later, Pam Hobsworth, before leaving for Germany again.

Kevin briefly left the Street to attend to his dad when he had his previous attack.

Bill made a full recovery from this first heart attack – allowing Kevin to return to Weatherfield.

However, it remains to be seen whether Bill will be so lucky this time.

What does this news mean for Kevin and the Webster family?

