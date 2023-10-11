Is Chas dead in Emmerdale? After Harry began his revenge plot tonight things aren’t looking good for the Woolpack landlady, but surely she’s not dead – is she?

As Chas went off with her new fella ‘Simon’ she had no idea of the terrible danger she was in. But she soon found out. And now there’s no trace of her. Will she be okay?

Harry is charming, but deadly (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Chas tonight?

‘Simon’ and Chas were having a drink together in the Woolpack back room, when he persuaded her to go out instead. She was reluctant, but he turned on the charm and Chas found herself agreeing to go with him.

She couldn’t find her phone, but ‘Simon’ had it and made sure it was left behind.

Viewers, of course, know ‘Simon’ is in fact Harry, the man who beat Caleb to a pulp recently. It’s clear he’s not into Chas at all and is actually out for revenge.

Meanwhile, Nate had spied Chas with Harry and done nothing about it. Instead he’d phoned Cain and Caleb who had rushed to the rescue.

Except they were too late.

Chas finally worked out she was in danger tonight – but was she too late? (Credit: ITV)

Is Chas dead in Emmerdale?

Out in the middle of nowhere, Chas quickly realised the trouble she was in when Harry started talking about her brother.

When the scene cut back to Harry he was on his own, replacing his jacket by his car. He was talking on the phone.

He said: “Yeah it’s me, how’s it all going your end? Good keep it that way. No, stupid cow didn’t have a clue, you should have seen her face when… well, you know…”

You know what?! Has he killed Chas?! Is Chas dead in Emmerdale?

He continued: “Anyway, it’s done now. So get ready because the rest of them they can’t even begin to imagine what’s coming their way.”

Harry was then seen throwing the bracelet Eve made Chas into the dirt.

Can Caleb and Cain save the day? (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

Whether Chas is dead or alive, two things are for sure: the Dingles are in terrible danger AND Harry isn’t working alone.

Fans had previously speculated this wasn’t just to do with Caleb, but in fact the newly returned Aaron Dingle.

“So to bring Aaron back from his year going off the rails…. is his ‘Mafia’ problem connected to Harry?” one mused on X.

Is Harry working with the Italian Mafia to get to Aaron? Kidnapping his mother makes sense if so.

Or worse, could Harry and Aaron actually be working together to bring down the Dingles who Aaron blames for so much?

What we do know for the rest of the week’s episodes is that the stakes are high for Chas. Is there any way she can get out of this alive? Or is she already dead?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

