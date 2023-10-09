The real reason Danny Miller returned to Emmerdale after that explosive Aaron reveal

In huge surprise scenes that aired tonight (Monday, October 9), Danny Miller returned to Emmerdale as Aaron Dingle.

Aaron was revealed to be the person tied up at Wylie’s Farm as Moira confronted Cain over holding him hostage.

Here’s the real reason Danny Miller returned to Emmerdale after THAT explosive Aaron return.

Cain and Caleb have had Aaron locked up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron Dingle’s back

Viewers will know that Cain and Caleb have been acting mysteriously for a while, going on secret trips together.

It was then revealed that they had locked someone up at an abandoned Wylie’s Farm.

Tonight, as Moira walked in to see who their victim was, Aaron was seen tied up.

It was then revealed that Cain and Caleb had held him hostage in a bid to protect him.

They’d heard from Adam that Aaron was in trouble with some gangsters and had taken a large sum of money from them.

They then headed over to Italy to bring Aaron back to the village in an act of tough love.

When Chas found out that Aaron was back in the village she was furious and demanded that Cain untied him straight away.

Danny’s back – but what made him return? (Credit: ITV)

The real reason Danny Miller has returned to Emmerdale

Emmerdale has kept Danny Miller’s return under wraps until now, giving the actor a secret code name to and from the studios.

Now, Danny Miller has spoken out about the real reason as to why he’s returned to the soap.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Danny revealed: “I’m very appreciative for the job. I’m very thankful for being back here.”

He then explained: “Obviously I have a family now that needs feeding so it makes it a fun way to do that.”

Having relocated to Leeds for the show, Danny’s returning to the show as a regular, sharing: “Being around the corner from them now and relocating over here shows that I really want to commit to the show and show them ,and the audience, how much I love it and how much respect and thanks I’ve got for it.”

Confirming that it feels like the right time for him to be back, Danny confessed: “When the offer came back in I was just very thankful and it made me think this is for my family and I feel very honoured to do that.”

