Emmerdale fans have worked out who Cain Dingle and Caleb Miligan have trapped in the barn. The brothers have someone kidnapped and held captive in one of the abandoned farm buildings.

Viewers know that the brothers disappeared last month on a secret mission. They returned this month and it was revealed how they had brought someone with them. The unidentified individual was left trapped in a barn.

Cain Dingle’s mystery kidnap victim is Jamie Tate, reckon Emmerdale fans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira discovers Cain’s secret

In last night’s (Friday October 6) episode viewers saw Cain’s secret revealed as wife Moira discovered what he had done.

Suspicious of how he was acting, she followed him to the abandoned farm. However, she was convinced he was hiding something more dodgy.

“There has to be stolen cars,” she said. “Where are they?”

But as she threw open more barns to find the cars, Cain tried to lie to her. He claimed they were trying to re-open the barn for Nate.

Emmerdale: Who has Cain Dingle got in the barn?

It appeared to work. Until, that is, there was a huge bang from one of the barns.

Realising Cain had lied to her, Moira pushed him away. “So who’s that in there?” she said rushing inside.

“This is Harry isn’t it? Some kind of twisted revenge game.”

But as she pushed herself into the locked room, she was horrified. “You?!” she said before turning to her husband.

A hooded figure sat in a chair in the room. It’s clear Moira knows who it is.

Is Jamie Tate back in Emmerdale? Fans think Cain Dingle has kidnapped him (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced it’s Jamie Tate

And fans think they know too. They have a lot of ideas and are convinced it is a returning character.

One said: “It’s either Joe Tate, Jamie Tate or Ross Barton.” A second said: “The only people of any interest that they’d require to lock up because the character doesn’t want to be there are Jamie or Joe Tate.”

“I’d love it to be Joe but it’s more likely Jamie.” Another added: “My money is on Jamie or Joe but why resort to kidnapping? No doubt it will be something really stupid and convoluted.”

Who do you think it is?

