Moira looking shocked on Emmerdale; inset, soap logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain and Caleb’s kidnap victim revealed as Moira grows suspicious?

Who's in the barn?

By Joel Harley

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Moira Dingle may be set to discover Cain and Caleb’s shocking secret. As she grows suspicious of the pair’s shady behaviour, the identity of their kidnap victim is about to be revealed.

Will Moira discover the truth? Who have Cain and Caleb locked up in the barn?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Moira looking suspicious in the barn on Emmerdale
Is Moira set to discover what Cain and Caleb have been up to? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira grows supicious

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale revealed that Cain and Caleb are keeping a mystery victim squirrelled away in a barn on the abandoned Miley’s Farm. However, the identity of their prisoner was not shown.

As the storyline continues tonight (Friday, October 6), Moira begins to grow suspicious. As she questions what Cain is up to, she confronts her husband in the barn.

But will she discover what – or who – Cain and Caleb are hiding? Who are the brothers holding hostage there… and why?

Moira looks at Cain with suspicion on Emmerdale
What are Cain and Caleb hiding from Moira? (Credit: ITV)

Who’s in the barn?

As the episode aired last night, we speculated that it could be gangster Harry – who was previously responsible for Caleb’s beating. Harry is now hanging around Chas, posing as ‘Simon’.

Could a vengeful Cain and Caleb have kidnapped Harry to keep him away from Chas? It could also be Craig, who recently raped Lydia Dingle.

However, both candidates seem unlikely. Harry was seen in the village more recently than his kidnapping would allow for. Meanwhile, Cain and Caleb are apparently unaware of Craig’s crime so far.

Cain and Caleb walking on the farm in Emmerdale
Last night’s Emmerdale revealed that Cain and Caleb are up to no good (Credit: ITV)

There is also the possibility that it could be a returning character, or someone new to the soap.

Who do you think Cain and Caleb are keeping in the barn?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Joel Harley is a professional writer with a love of horror movies, Nicolas Cage and British soap operas. When not waxing lyrical about the Dingles and the Mitchells, you can find Joel writing for Total Film, Starburst and Comic Book Resources.

