In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, October 5), Cain and Caleb headed to Wylie’s Farm on some mysterious business.

This came after they showed off their new, vintage car to Mack and Moira.

But, who have Cain and Caleb locked in the barn as they plot together over in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale: Cain and Caleb have held someone hostage

Recently, Cain and Caleb have been rather secretive together, going on mysterious trips.

Tonight, Mack was impressed as he took one of Cain and Caleb’s new vintage cars out for a spin.

The two brothers then went to abandoned Wylie’s Farm after agreeing to go ahead with their plan.

However, it soon became clear that the brother’s were up to no good and that Moira was right to be suspicious of them.

Instead of having a family meal with Moira, Cain and Caleb went to the abandoned barn and took care of some business.

It was soon revealed that Cain and Caleb had someone held hostage in the barn as their victim banged to get out. But, who is it?

Emmerdale: Who is locked in the barn?

So, Cain and Caleb have somebody locked in the barn up at Wylie’s. But, who could it be?

Well, between them, the brothers have quite the number of enemies but recently Caleb’s been in a little bit of bother with his business associates.

Corey’s caused trouble whilst working for Caleb whilst Harry has made it known that Caleb shouldn’t mess with him, beating him up. He’s also been hanging around Chas, pretending to be ‘Simon.’

But, could Cain and Caleb have one of them locked away? Or, is their victim someone else entirely?

The Dingles do anything to protect their own. Could they both be onto Craig wanting to get to the truth about what happened between him and Lydia? Or, perhaps, the brothers’ vendetta against Will has resurfaced?

Just who exactly has done enough to prompt them into holding them hostage this time?

