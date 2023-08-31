Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Cain bond – but what’s the younger brother plotting?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Caleb and Cain bond as Caleb finally gets the opportunity to drink from the Dingle welly.

As the brothers bond, Caleb asks Cain to go into business with him, Nate and Nicky.

But, what is Caleb plotting? Can Cain trust him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Caleb wants to go into business with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain has his doubts

Next week, Caleb tries to build bridges between father and son, Nate and Cain. They’re both intrigued when Caleb makes them a business proposition.

Caleb offers to make the driving firm a shared enterprise between Nate, Cain and Nicky. Nate’s interested by the idea but Cain has his doubts about delving into his brother’s business.

However, putting the past behind him, Cain considers Caleb’s proposition. But, will he take him up on it?

Caleb takes a sip from the Dingle welly! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Cain bond

Finally getting the chance to become a proper member of the Dingle clan, Caleb gets the opportunity to drink from the Dingle welly whilst being surrounded by his family.

Things go down well during the family gathering with Chas being thrilled that Cain and Caleb are cleaning up together afterwards.

Washing up side by side, Caleb and Cain bond prompting Cain to confess that he’ll think about going into business with his brother.

The next day, the brothers reunite once more outside, catching up after the family gathering the night before.

Cain then asks Caleb to help him out with work at the garage, delighting the younger brother.

It seems as though the brothers have finally made peace with each other as they work at the garage together.

But, will Cain accept Caleb’s offer and go into business with him? Is Caleb plotting anything or is his job offer genuine?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

