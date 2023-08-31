In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 31), Caleb’s life is at risk after Harry’s heavies attack him.

After Nate lost Harry’s guns, Caleb’s in for it as he lands himself in trouble.

But, will Caleb get out of this mess alive in Emmerdale spoilers?

Caleb’s beaten up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb dead?

Last night in the Dales (Wednesday, August 30), Nate grabbed a bag off Corey and discovered that he was keeping some guns for Harry.

Worried about these dodgy dealings, Nate took the bag and kept the guns in his bin whilst he rang Caleb and informed him about them.

Caleb was furious that Nate had initially been working on behalf of Harry without telling him and had put them in danger.

Heading back to retrieve the guns from the bin, Caleb and Nate panicked when they realised that the guns had been collected as the bin was emptied.

Tonight, Caleb tries to act cool as he meets up with Harry and tells him that the dodgy dealings have to end.

However, Harry’s heavies soon attack him with Caleb realising that he’s playing a dangerous game. But, will he come out alive?

Suni’s given a job (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby’s not happy with Vic’s decision

Victoria’s not happy that there’s yet to be a new chef at The Hide, with Suni’s ears pricking up at the news.

With Vic being impressed by Suni’s interest she soon offers him a job in the kitchen.

Gabby’s livid after discovering that Suni will be working with her and confides in Jacob about her upset.

But, can Gabby learn to be civil with Suni when it comes to working alongside him?

Amelia’s birthday isn’t one to remember (Credit: ITV)

Amelia’s not happy

It’s Amelia’s birthday but she can’t help but feel disheartened on her special day.

It is her first birthday without her dad around, making her miserable. But, can Noah make her day a little bit brighter?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!