In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Nate puts himself in major danger as he chooses to double-cross Caleb.

As Nate tries to get on the right side of both Corey and Caleb, he finds himself in a messy situation.

But, just how much danger is Nate putting himself in, in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nate watches Corey for Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb asks Nate to watch Corey

Caleb tells Corey to train Nate, with Nate soon being told by Corey that there are ways for him to make some extra dosh.

Soon after, a client – Harry – turns up and is impressed by Nate. He gives Nate a huge tip, with Nate ensuring Corey that he’ll keep this quiet from Caleb.

Later on, Caleb becomes suspicious of Corey and asks Nate to report back if he does anything dodgy.

Nate agrees and soon finds out that Corey’s deal with Harry isn’t legit. But, will Nate tell Caleb what he knows?

Nate betrays Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nate double-crosses Caleb

Nate tells Corey that he’ll keep quiet about his dodgy dealings for the extra cash.

Looking for a pay rise, Nate soon reports back to Caleb, lying that Corey isn’t doing anything dodgy.

Back in the Woolpack, Nate tells Corey that Caleb’s suspicious of him. He hopes that this will help him get out of a dodgy job with Harry.

However, Corey then tells Nate that Harry isn’t someone to be messed with.

At home, Tracy praises Nate for doing well with his new job, unaware of the mess that Nate’s got himself involved in.

Double-crossing Caleb, Nate puts himself in huge danger as he struggles to please both Caleb and Harry.

But, will Caleb find out about Nate’s betrayal? And, will Nate get into trouble as he messes with Harry?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

How much danger is Nate in? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!