Frustrated Coronation Street fans point out series of plot holes in Stephen storyline as they beg for it to end

In Coronation Street, Stephen is still getting away with his crimes – nobody knows that he’s killed Leo, Teddy and Rufus.

Tim’s the closest to rumbling him, but he’s yet to work out that Stephen’s actually a murderer.

Frustrated Coronation Street fans have now pointed out a series of plot holes in Stephen’s storyline as they beg for it to end.

Stephen is yet to be rumbled (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s crimes are yet to be exposed

Stephen’s crimes are yet to be exposed. Only Tim has sensed that something isn’t right. Everyone else who has been on to Stephen has ended up dead.

First there was Leo who rumbled Stephen’s fraudulent ways after hearing a conversation he had with Gabrielle. Stephen pushed him off the Underworld balcony and shoved him in a wheelie bin.

Then Leo’s dad, Teddy, worked out that Stephen had done something to his son. Stephen killed him with a hole punch blow to the head and hid his body in a car roof box before chucking him in the canal.

Finally, Underworld client Rufus threatened to tell Carla about Stephen’s LSD antics and was drowned in his own swimming pool.

Tim has been suspicious over Stephen for a while and has made his feelings very clear. Next week he will confront Stephen after discovering life insurance documents in Elaine’s name.

But, still, Tim has no idea that Stephen is actually a serial killer with three bodies under his belt…

How has nobody spotted this? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans spot plot holes in Stephen storyline

Coronation Street fans have spotted a series of plot holes in Stephen’s storyline as they’re baffled as to how nobody’s rumbled Stephen’s crimes yet.

They’re begging for Stephen’s storyline to end as he’s got away with things for long enough.

One fan wrote: “Why has nobody found the luggage box off the top of Audrey’s car in the lake?? With the body in and trace it back?”

Another said: “It’s rubbish not reality. When is the body in the canal going to surface? The roof box must come up soon.”

A further Coronation Street viewer added: “Still wondering if the loose tie pin is relevant? Did it fall off in Rufus’s house when Stephen killed him? I LOVE this story!”

A third fan noted: “Should have shown up in Elaine’s blood the doctors took. Stupid storyline can’t believe it’s still going on, over it.”

A fourth viewer agreed: “Why hasn’t the hospital picked up on something? Surely they have taken blood samples from people he’s put in hospital or the morgue they would have picked up the drug they had in their system.”

Another person commented: “I may have missed it, but was the body that Stephen put in the dumpster ever discovered? Rather strange if it wasn’t, never heard it mentioned in any episodes.”

When will Stephen’s crimes be uncovered? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Stephen be found out soon?

Stephen is set to be rumbled by Tim next week as Elaine and Tim uncover the forged life insurance documents he took out for Elaine.

Tim confronts Stephen ending in a huge showdown. But, will Tim become Stephen’s fourth victim?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Stephen’s crimes be uncovered? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!