Coronation Street spoilers: Elaine finds out the truth about Stephen

Elaine rumbles Stephen's schemes

By Tamzin Meyer
Updated:

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Elaine finds out the truth about Stephen and his life insurance scams.

Finding evidence that Stephen’s up to no good, Elaine shows proof to Tim.

But, how will Stephen get out of this mess in Coronation Street?

Elaine doesn’t want to marry Stephen any more (Credit: ITV)

Elaine has her doubts about Stephen

Next week, Audrey tries to speak to Elaine about her depression but instead Elaine admits that she has doubts about Stephen.

Meanwhile, Stephen’s plan looks like it’s set to crumble as he finds out that the life insurance may not pay out if someone takes their own life.

With this, he crumples up the fake suicide note and hides it away from sight.

Later on, things are made even worse for Stephen when Elaine explains that she can’t marry him any more as he doesn’t love her.

However, when Stephen hears Mary speaking to Isabella about buying some hiking boots so that she doesn’t fall, he gets an idea.

He tries to make things up to Elaine and suggests that they go on a trip to the Peak District. Elaine packs as Stephen checks the life insurance. But, what is his new plan?

Tim rushes to Elaine’s defence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Elaine rumbles Stephen

Preparing to go to the Peak District with Stephen, Elaine sees a family photo and realises that the woman on the work Zoom call the other day was actually Stephen’s ex wife, Gabrielle.

Rushing off to see Tim, Elaine discusses Stephen and her suspicions. She then shows Tim a box of files and finds the forged life insurance documents.

Protecting his mum, Tim heads over to her flat and confronts Stephen. Tim threatens to report Stephen to the police as a fight breaks out…

The next day, Audrey accuses Elaine of wanting to kill Stephen to claim the life insurance.

But, will anybody believe Elaine and Tim? And, will either Tim or Stephen get hurt in the fight?

Coronation Street - Stephen and Tim Clash (5th July 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

