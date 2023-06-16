Coronation Street: Todd Boyce reveals ‘no end in sight’ for Stephen’s storyline

Todd Boyce character Stephen Reid has killed three people in Coronation Street so far and it’s fair to say that fans have truly had enough of his murderous storyline.

Fans have been begging for Stephen to get his comeuppance for quite a while so they might not be happy with Todd Boyce’s recent revelation.

He’s revealed that there is ‘no end in sight’ for Stephen’s storyline. So, just how much further will the storyline go on for?

Stephen’s killed three times (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen’s killed three people

Stephen’s killed three people on the Street so far. The first person he killed was Jenny’s fiancé, Leo Thompkins.

Leo had rumbled Stephen’s schemes after hearing him talking to his wife Gabrielle about the money he owed her.

Stephen then pushed Leo off the Underworld balcony, with poor Leo ending up dead in a wheelie bin.

Leo’s dad, Teddy, started becoming suspicious of Stephen and eventually worked out that Stephen did something to Leo. Teddy was killed in the factory with a hole punch blow to the head. What a grisly way to go.

The third victim of the serial killer was Underworld client Rufus who was drowned in his own pool after threatening to tell Carla about Stephen’s LSD antics.

Now, Stephen’s just tried to kill Elaine by lacing her tea and swapping her blood pressure pills for caffeine pills – she’s currently in hospital.

Todd doesn’t know when the storyline will end (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: Todd Boyce reveals ‘no end in sight’

Fans have been hoping that Stephen will get his comeuppance soon. However, Todd Boyce has confessed that there is ‘no end in sight’ for Stephen’s storyline.

In a conversation with The Daily Star, Todd revealed: “There’s no end in sight but I have a feeling he’ll get caught.”

There may be chance for Stephen to kill again he noted as Stephen’s comeuppance is yet to have been filmed, adding: “I don’t see anyone else on the horizon in terms of who could be killed. We’re not that far ahead, so they could surprise me at any time.”

When Stephen’s murder spree does eventually come to an end, Todd hoped: “I would like personally for him to go out in a blaze of glory, I don’t want him to disappear and go back. I want something finite because I think the audience is losing their minds.”

