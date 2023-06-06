Coronation Street's Elaine, Stephen, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen kills Elaine?

Stephen tampers with Elaine's meds

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Stephen replaces Elaine’s blood pressure pills with caffeine pills.

She then starts to feel unwell, unaware that Stephen has tampered with her medication.

But, as Elaine falls unconscious, does Stephen kill Elaine?

Stephen wants his own way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen’s furious with Elaine

Next week, as Owen confronts Stephen over lying to Jenny, Stephen sweats. Owen reveals that Stephen’s out of a job once he takes over Underworld.

Trying to save his job, Stephen tries to deter Carla from selling up but she’s adamant that this is what she needs to do for her health.

With his anger bubbling, Stephen destroys the factory floor in a moment of rage. Michael walks in and catches him in the act, concerned.

Later on, in their new flat, Stephen asks Elaine to consider buying Carla out of the factory. However, Elaine won’t give Stephen what he wants and instead wants to settle down and enjoy their retirement together.

Stephen’s livid as Elaine fails to give him what he wants. But, will he make sure that he gets his own way in the end?

Will Stephen kill Elaine? (Credit: ITV)

In a bid to get revenge on Elaine, Stephen swaps her blood pressure pills for caffeine ones.

With Elaine feeling unwell, Stephen gives her some water and tells her to take her pills. He then laces her tea, desperate to get his hands on her money for the factory.

While Stephen’s preoccupied with sorting out some food, Elaine hits her head and falls unconscious. The next day, Tim starts to become suspicious and demands that Stephen tell him what happened to his mum.

But, has Stephen killed Elaine? Is she his fourth victim? Will Tim rumble Stephen’s murder secret?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Elaine Wants A Proper Wedding For Her and Stephen (3rd May 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Does Stephen kill Elaine in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

