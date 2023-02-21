Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen and Elaine get engaged

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that scheming Stephen Reid and unsuspecting mark Elaine Jones are to get engaged in next week’s episodes.

This comes amidst a failed attempt to oust Carla from work, and as he accidentally drugs himself with LSD meant for his boss.

With Stephen left fuming as his latest plot backfires, he attempts to downplay his engagement to Elaine.

Will he go through with the marriage?

What is Stephen planning now?

Stephen continues to try and undermine Carla at work (Credit: ITV)

Stephen tries to pull off a coup

As the week begins, Stephen gathers the shareholders together at Underworld.

He tries to argue that Carla isn’t fit to be in charge, and declares that they should hold a vote of no confidence.

But Faye gets her phone out, and tips off Carla about Stephen’s plan.

Later, Carla summons Stephen into the office.

She gives him a rollicking for trying to oust her from Underworld.

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen makes plans with Elaine

Elaine tells Stephen that she can’t afford the Redbank apartment on her budget.

When Stephen agrees to buy it with her as a flatmate, she is thrilled.

Elaine’s is excited – but secretly wishes that she and Stephen were moving in together as a couple.

Stephen is panicked when he realises that he must have ingested Carla’s drugged tea (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s drug plot backfires

As Carla prepares for an important presentation, Stephen prepares her another cup of tea, drugged with LSD.

Carla takes a sip – but spits it out, complaining that Stephen has used the wrong kind of milk.

Stephen realises he’s given her the wrong tea – and that either he or Sarah drank the LSD.

Later, at the hotel conference, Stephen takes to the stage.

His vision blurring and sweating profusely, Stephen realises that he must have taken the LSD.

Whatever ensues, somehow in his drug haze Stephen ends up engaged to Elaine!

Will Elaine be left hurt as Stephen digs his nails in? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen tries to downplay his engagement to Elaine

After the presentation, Carla berates Stephen for pulling out, leaving Sarah to carry the can.

She makes it clear that he’s to have nothing more to do with the American deal.

Meanwhile, Elaine is excited about her unexpected engagement to Stephen.

But Stephen tells her that he’d like to keep the news a secret for the time being.

He insists that they should just enjoy the moment together.

Then he heads out to buy more drugs for Carla’s tea.

But when the dealers take his money and laugh in his face, Stephen is left seeing red.

How will he react?

And what does he have planned for future wife Elaine?

