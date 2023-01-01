Coronation Street fans are demanding Stephen Reid is axed from the soap.

Viewers have hit out at the character, who they have dubbed the “most boring character ever” to appear on the cobbles.

Businessman Stephen returned to Weatherfield last year to visit mother Audrey Roberts.

But his visit hasn’t been as brief as expected – and instead he has moved in with Audrey and reconnected with his family.

However fans know he has been hiding huge secrets.

Coronation Street fans want Stephen axed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street character Stephen hiding secrets

His old successful life is gone – and he is bankrupt without a penny to his name.

And worst of all, viewers have watched him kill Leo Thompkins to keep his secret.

He pushed the structural engineer off a platform to his death – and then covered up the crime.

Now he looks set to kill again that Leo’s dad Teddy is onto him.

But it seems that’s not enough excitement for some Corrie fans…

Corrie fans call for axe

Yes, it seems no matter what he does, Stephen hasn’t been a hit with viewers.

In fact, they are desperate for him to be axed.

One said: “My god that man is boring, his voice grates on me.

“I stopped watching Corrie for a few weeks as it got just too boring and just tuned in again and there he is with his whiney little voice and poking his nose in everything, trying to scam people – when he is not trying to kill them, when is he gonna get caught out?”

A second said: “I agree. He could’ve been an interesting character, a bit far fetched but more interesting than the one portrayed by this poor actor.

“I’m hoping that now Leo’s dad is showing signs of waking up that this will hasten Stephen’s exit from the street.”

A third said: “This whole storyline is dreadfully boring!

“I cannot bear Stephens monotone voice. Please do is all a favour and end this terrible storyline. Come on Corrie you can do better than this. EastEnders has been the best soap by far in my opinion this Christmas.”

Stephen’s storyline on Coronation Street hasn’t been a hit with fans (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Stephen is the most boring character in the most boring storyline. Needs to end.”

A fifth declared: “Really disappointed with Corrie, it’s getting so boring lately and the Stephen storyline has dragged on.

“He is like a little leach, turning up and sticking his nose in others business, it’s not believable it’s boring.”

