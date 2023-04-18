Stephen looks annoyed on Coronation Street; inset, Rufus (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily!)
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen blackmailed over Rufus murder

Stephen's past returns to haunt him

By Joel Harley

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Stephen Reid is to be blackmailed over his part in Rufus’s murder. Does somebody know what Stephen did?

Last week’s episodes saw Rufus found dead in his swimming pool after a disagreement with Stephen. But with Michael theorising that Rufus had died of a drunken accident, it looked as though Stephen had got away with murder yet again. So who exactly knows the truth?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Stephen approached by two youths outside Underworld in Corrie (Credit: ITV)
Lights out at Underworld

As the week begins, Stephen and the Underworld workers are busy with the first Nippersnapper order. Stephen tells Sally, Michael and Izzy to pull out all the stops on the first shipment. But suddenly the power goes off, and the factory is plunged into darkness.

Stephen’s day goes from bad to worse when Stephen finds a hand-delivered letter while showing off his new car. As he’s passing Owen and Angelique samples of the Nippersnapper order, Stephen opens the note.

The letter contains a single line, reading the words ‘I know what you did to Rufus,’ referring to how he drowned Rufus in his swimming pool. But who sent it? And can Stephen hide his guilt?

Stephen confronted by two aggressive-looking youths on Corrie
Stephen faces blackmail threat

At the Rovers, the Underworld staff are celebrating a second order. But Stephen struggles to get into the party mood. As he walks back to the factory, he is approached by the two dealers he tried to buy LSD from.

They tell Stephen that they want £10,000 – or they’ll go to the police. Do they know about his killing Rufus – or is this about something else entirely? How will Stephen react to their demands?

Tim and Stephen talk in the Rovers on Corrie
Tim spurns Stephen’s advances

Meanwhile, Elaine tells Sally and Tim that she and Stephen will be moving into their apartment any day now. Tim is horrified when he realises that his mum plans to marry Stephen.

He tells Stephen that he’d rather die than let him marry his mother. Already stressed by his blackmail threat, what will Stephen do next?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Stephen Kills Rufus | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

