Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain has revealed he suffered a mini-stroke at the age of 35.

The actor, who played Tommy Duckworth on the soap, spent five days in a London hospital after waking up unable to speak properly in August.

Chris played Tommy from 2011 until 2013 (Credit: ITV)

Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain reveals he was suffered a mini-stroke

Speaking to the Mirror, Chris revealed doctors had discovered he’d had a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA), known as a mini-stroke, after a blood clot lodged in his brain.

He told the publication: “I woke up one morning and knew something wasn’t right. My mum called me and I just couldn’t get my words out.”

“I started walking round my house looking at things and I could think what the word was, like television or fridge, but I couldn’t say it.”

He revealed he called 111 and they sent an ambulance out for him.

He continued: “I felt stupid because I knew exactly what I wanted to say to the doctors, but I couldn’t get the words out, I was speaking like a toddler, I was really embarrassed.”

Chris suffered a stroke in August (Seb/FameFlynet.uk.com/SplashNews.com)

Chris will need to undergo surgery

Doctors confirmed Chris had a TIA, which left him terrified.

He was transferred to a specialist stroke unit at The Royal London Hospital where he spent days undergoing tests.

Medics had determined the actor had a hole in his heart which had cause the blood clot to travel to his brain, triggering a stroke.

Chris admitted if he hadn’t called 111 when he did and got to the hospital so quick, the clot could have travelled to the wrong place in his brain and he ‘could have died.’

Chris will have to undergo surgery to patch up the hole and hopefully prevent anymore clots travelling to his brain.

He has regained 90% of his speech but admits he still struggles to read aloud and stumbles over his words, He is currently working with a speech therapist.

Chris’s contract with ITV was terminated in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

Chris Fountain in Corrie

Actor Chris appeared in Emmerdale and played Justin Burton in Hollyoaks before landing the role of Tommy in Corrie.

He first appeared in 2011 but was fired in 2013 after a video surfaced online of him using controversial lyrics in a rap song.

Following this, Chris released a statement apologising.

Earlier this year Chris has appeared on the Mancs on the Mic podcast with the Thomas brothers, Adam, Ryan and Scott.

He admitted he was still ashamed and embarrassed. He also revealed had developed depression following the incident.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.