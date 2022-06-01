Chris Fountain makes heartbreaking admission nearly 10 years on from Coronation Street axe over rape comments

Chris Fountain has admitted he is still struggling nearly 10 years on from his Coronation Street axe over comments he made about rape.

The former Hollyoaks star was fired from his role as Tommy Duckworth in 2013 after a video surfaced online of him using controversial lyrics in a rap song.

But almost 10 years since the incident, Chris has told how things are still tough.

Chris played Tommy Duckworth (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Chris Fountain play in Coronation Street?

Tommy Duckworth was the son of Terry Duckworth and grandson of the late Jack and Vera Duckworth.

He was born in 1992 while his dad was serving time in prison.

Tommy’s mum, Lisa, was killed in a car crash and Terry ended up selling Tommy to Lisa’s parents in1993.

Tommy arrived back on the cobbles in 2011 played by Chris. He moved in with Tyrone and worked with him at the garage.

After catching the eye of Tina McIntyre, they began a relationship, but things hit a rocky patch when she agreed to be a surrogate for Gary Windass and Izzy Armstrong.

Tina then let her ex, David Platt, stay with them and Tommy had had enough, quitting Weatherfield for the Canary Islands in 2013.

Chris apologised again on This Morning in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Why did Chris get sacked from Coronation Street?

Tommy’s Weatherfield exit came very abruptly after Chris was suspended and then fired from the show.

A video of him as masked rapper The Phantom emerged online.

In it, Chris could be heard rapping explicit lyrics including one about raping a woman.

At the time, Coronation Street issued a statement reading: “Chris Fountain’s contract with ITV has been terminated as a result of the unacceptable comments he made in a number of online clips.”

Chris also released a statement apologising: “I completely understand that ITV had no choice but to terminate my contract today.

“I have had two wonderful years playing Tommy Duckworth with only happy memories of my time on Coronation Street.

“I am mortified that I have brought so much embarrassment to my colleagues and employers these last few days.

“My biggest regret however is not to do with losing my job, but that I have hurt and let down so many people including those in a vulnerable situation and I am so very deeply ashamed of this.”

Chris is good friends with Ryan Thomas and his brothers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Fountain speaks out 10 years on

Nearly 10 years since his sacking, Chris has appeared on the Mancs on the Mic podcast with the Thomas brothers, Adam, Ryan and Scott.

They directly grilled him on what had happened and Chris admitted he’s still “ashamed” and “embarrassed” by it.

“I’ve got more respect for woman probably than men because of the way I’ve been brought up and the compassion, protection and care I’ve had from women has been incredible throughout my life,” he added.

The actor revealed he had developed depression following the incident.

“I didn’t know what was happening in my head,” he said.

“All of a sudden, after a while, I was like ‘I think I’m depressed. I think I’m going through depression here.'”

He admitted to suffering with suicidal thoughts at his lowest.

“I’ve been in some very dark horrible place to the point where I needed to start changing the way I was thinking otherwise I might not have been here,” he said.

Chris says he’s ‘not the same person’ he was before, and suffers social anxiety unless he’s with close friends.

But one of the biggest affects has been on his career.

“Work-wise, at the moment, it’s bleak,” he revealed.

“Am I not getting jobs because of that or am I not getting jobs because I’m not as good an actor as I thought I was? I don’t know if I’ll ever find that answer.”

Chris said after 20 years as an actor, he’s questioning whether it’s time to quit.

Chris works as a DJ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Chris Fountain been in?

Chris, who was has managed to find some work over the years since his Corrie departure.

He joined a touring production of The Full Monty in 2016.

He also had a role in Kay Mellor‘s drama Girlfriends on ITV in January 2018.

Chris also continues to perform DJ gigs.

