Amanda Mealing has reportedly started working on Coronation Street.

However the actress, who is well-known for playing Connie Beauchamp in Casualty and Holby City, won’t be working in front of the camera.

Coronation Street: Amanda Mealing

Amanda played Connie in Casualty and Holby City (Credit: BBC)

According to The Sun, Amanda is directing a new block of episodes for the soap.

Last week Amanda hinted at her latest job on Twitter.

On Thursday, July 8 she tweeted: “Well not often HRH herself pops into my work! Ha!”

Well, not often HRH herself pops in to my work! Ha! — amanda mealing (@meamandamealing) July 8, 2021

As many Coronation Street fans know, The Queen visited the set of the soap on Thursday, July 8.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coronation Street reps for comment.

Amanda Mealing on leaving Casualty

Earlier this year, Amanda revealed she was leaving Casualty.

Amanda joined the Casualty cast in 2014. However she played the character Connie from 2004 until 2010 in Casualty’s sister show Holby City.

In March it was revealed Amanda would be leaving the show and in April, Amanda appeared on Lorraine to talk about her exit and future plans.

Amanda hinted at her new job last week (Credit: ITV)

When Lorraine brought up that Amanda would like to direct and go on to do other things, Amanda said: “It is really exciting.

“As I said I’ve played Connie for so long because she’s such an incredible gift of a character for an actor to play.

“But, I think it’s that thing, lockdown has given us all so much time to reflect on our lives and where we are. I just thought, particularly, the Covid episode was I think the best that I could’ve done.

Amanda left Casualty this year (Credit: BBC)

“Well I thought leave on a high and go and do things. Yeah I have a couple of meetings about directing, which would be fun. But that’s always been really difficult to do because of the schedule being so busy.

“I had to use my holiday to go off and direct things which meant, when I looked back, five years, I haven’t had a day off really.”

