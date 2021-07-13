Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Tyrone takes a swing at Fiz’s date.

In next week’s scenes Fiz and Chris have lunch at the Bistro. Chris tries to talk Fiz into doing a follow up article.

Meanwhile Kevin advises Tyrone to ditch the idea of writing his own article on his side of the story as nobody wants to hear him badmouth Fiz.

Fiz confronts Tyrone in the café over his proposed article. Will he go through with it?

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz goes out on a date

Fiz goes out with Phill (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

Later Fiz meets up with Phill, the man she met in the furniture shop, in Speed Daal and they instantly hit it off.

Soon Tyrone calls in for a takeaway and sees Fiz and Phill together.

He’s put off to see Fiz enjoying her date.

Tyrone gets jealous as Fiz moves on?

Later in the week, Fiz asks Tyrone if he’ll have the girls so she can go on a second date. However he refuses and tells her that he’s taking Alina out for dinner.

Knowing that Fiz and Phill will be at the Bistro, Tyrone takes Alina there for dinner.

Tyrone isn’t happy to see Fiz out with someone else (Credit: ITV)

As they sit down, Tyrone watches Fiz like a hawk and Alina gets annoyed.

Suffering from a headache, Alina decides to head home leaving Tyrone to pay the bill.

Tyrone can’t resist making snide remarks at Phill and Fiz’s expense. However he’s soon left embarrassed when his card is declined.

Tyrone goes to hit Phill (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS Kevin and Dev caught in the buff in public

In an attempt to make peace, Phill pays Tyrone’s bill, but Tyrone is humiliated.

He soon takes a drunken swing at Phill causing him to trip.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Emmerdale spoilers.