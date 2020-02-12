Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick wants soap to bring in Vanessa Woodfield's mum

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale, has called for the soap to bring in her alter ego's mum.

Vanessa came to the village back in 2012 and became a regular character, however viewers have never met her mother.

When asked by Inside Soap what she would like to see in the future for Vanessa, the actress said she would "love to explore" her character's family more.

She said: "I'd love to see her continue to be happy. I'm also interested to find out more about Vanessa's mum. I've been on the soap seven years now and we still don't know much about her.

Viewers have never met Vanessa's mother (Credit: ITV)

"So I'd love to explore that. Does Vanessa have any other siblings out there? She doesn't have a great relationship with her mum but she does visit her."

Michelle added: "A lot of people say, 'Oh gosh, we'd love to see Vanessa's mum - who would it be?'

"There's been a few suggestions. Some have said Susie Blake would be good."

Back in 2016, Vanessa was shocked to learn that her former housemate Tracy Metcalfe, aka Tracy Shankley, was her half-sister.

Their father Frank told them the truth as he lay in hospital.

Vanessa and Tracy learnt that they were half-sisters (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley explains why Cain and Moira won't be reuniting anytime soon

He revealed they grew up never knowing about each other as Vanessa's mother never would have let Vanessa near Tracy's mother.

At first the girls didn't take well to each other but eventually they formed a close sibling relationship.

Last year Frank was killed in the factory fire, which was inadvertently started by Amy and Kerry Wyatt.

Frank died last year (Credit: ITV hub)

Read More: Harvey Rogerson's family pay sweet tribute to Emmerdale star as he turns nine

When Vanessa and Tracy found out the truth, they were torn about going to the police, especially after Tracy accidentally caused Kerry to fall and hit her head.

Tracy eventually agreed not to go to the police about the fire, leaving villagers to believe Frank started the fire to take the charity money.

Would you like to learn more about Vanessa's family?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!