The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 12th February 2020
Emmerdale

Harvey Rogerson's family pay sweet tribute to Emmerdale star as he turns nine

Harvey got a puppy for his birthday!

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:

Harvey Rogerson's family have paid tribute to the Emmerdale actor as he celebrates his ninth birthday.

On Twitter, they posted a series of pictures of Harvey to his account.

Alongside the collage of pictures, was written: "Don't quite know where the last nine years have gone... our little Harv has taken us on a journey we never thought we'd travel.

"One that started with fear of the unknown but what an amazing trip it's been so far.

"Happy birthday our little star. Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring us all. We love you so much xx."

Co-stars and fans rushed to comment on the post.

Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Hart, tweeted: "Happy birthday Harvey."

One fan wrote: "Happy birthday."

Another said: "Lovely little boy happy birthday."

Harvey plays Leo in Emmerdale (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers heartbroken as April breaks down after seeing Marlon in prison 

Earlier this week it was revealed Harvey was given a puppy as an early birthday present.

The young boy looked overjoyed as he kissed his new friend on the head.

Yesterday Harvey posed for a picture with former co-star Anthony Quinlan as the actor departed the soap.

Anthony's character Pete grew close to Leo as he started a relationship with Leo's mum Rhona Goskirk.

Last year, Rhona had an accident and needed an emergency hysterectomy, meaning she could have no more children.

Pete and Rhona split up last year (Credit: ITV hub)

Despite telling Rhona he was okay with not having children of his own, Pete realised he did want to have his own kids one day.

They soon called off their engagement and moved on.

Recently Leo and his half-sister April have been going through a tough time as their dad has been charged with a murder he didn't commit.

Leo's dad is in prison (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers predict Pierce will kill Al as he uncovers his secret

Graham Foster was murdered by Rhona's rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris, however he set up Marlon.

With April and Mandy running a 'Free Marlon' campaign, will Marlon be able to prove his innocence before his trial begins in June?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Trending Articles

 Viewers in hysterics at Holly’s reaction to This Morning discussion on bum wiping and bidets!
Bride horrified as she poos herself on wedding day and ruins £12,000 dress
Royal fans adore Prince Charles' 'perfect father-son moment' with Prince William
ITV announces start date for new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer stuns fans with hair transformation
Katie Price is searching for a new nanny on Instagramxx