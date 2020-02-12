Harvey Rogerson's family pay sweet tribute to Emmerdale star as he turns nine

Harvey Rogerson's family have paid tribute to the Emmerdale actor as he celebrates his ninth birthday.
On Twitter, they posted a series of pictures of Harvey to his account.
Alongside the collage of pictures, was written: "Don't quite know where the last nine years have gone... our little Harv has taken us on a journey we never thought we'd travel.
"One that started with fear of the unknown but what an amazing trip it's been so far.
"Happy birthday our little star. Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring us all. We love you so much xx."
Co-stars and fans rushed to comment on the post.
Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Hart, tweeted: "Happy birthday Harvey."
One fan wrote: "Happy birthday."
Another said: "Lovely little boy happy birthday."
Read More: Emmerdale viewers heartbroken as April breaks down after seeing Marlon in prison
Earlier this week it was revealed Harvey was given a puppy as an early birthday present.
The young boy looked overjoyed as he kissed his new friend on the head.
Yesterday Harvey posed for a picture with former co-star Anthony Quinlan as the actor departed the soap.
Anthony's character Pete grew close to Leo as he started a relationship with Leo's mum Rhona Goskirk.
Last year, Rhona had an accident and needed an emergency hysterectomy, meaning she could have no more children.
Despite telling Rhona he was okay with not having children of his own, Pete realised he did want to have his own kids one day.
They soon called off their engagement and moved on.
Recently Leo and his half-sister April have been going through a tough time as their dad has been charged with a murder he didn't commit.
Read More: Emmerdale viewers predict Pierce will kill Al as he uncovers his secretGraham Foster was murdered by Rhona's rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris, however he set up Marlon.
With April and Mandy running a 'Free Marlon' campaign, will Marlon be able to prove his innocence before his trial begins in June?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!