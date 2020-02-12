Harvey Rogerson's family pay sweet tribute to Emmerdale star as he turns nine

Harvey Rogerson's family have paid tribute to the Emmerdale actor as he celebrates his ninth birthday.

On Twitter, they posted a series of pictures of Harvey to his account.

Alongside the collage of pictures, was written: "Don't quite know where the last nine years have gone... our little Harv has taken us on a journey we never thought we'd travel.

"One that started with fear of the unknown but what an amazing trip it's been so far.

"Happy birthday our little star. Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring us all. We love you so much xx."

Don’t quite no where the last 9yrs have gone..r little Harv hastaken us on a journey we never thought we’d travel 1that startedwith fear of the unknown butwhat an amazin trip it’s been so far😊HappyBirthday r little🌟thanku4 allthe joy &happiness u bring us all🎂we 💙u so much xx pic.twitter.com/VBLvliBwfd — Harvey (@helloharvey) February 12, 2020

Co-stars and fans rushed to comment on the post.

Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Hart, tweeted: "Happy birthday Harvey."

One fan wrote: "Happy birthday."

Another said: "Lovely little boy happy birthday."

Harvey plays Leo in Emmerdale (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Earlier this week it was revealed Harvey was given a puppy as an early birthday present.

The young boy looked overjoyed as he kissed his new friend on the head.

It’s love at first sight.... today Harvey’s wish came true he’s been asking for a chocolate colour dog for a long time and today Lulu arrived .. we are looking forward to many doggie adventures together #cockapoopuppy #bestfriendsalready 🐶🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/AsYQYxRiYu — Harvey (@helloharvey) February 7, 2020

Yesterday Harvey posed for a picture with former co-star Anthony Quinlan as the actor departed the soap.

Anthony's character Pete grew close to Leo as he started a relationship with Leo's mum Rhona Goskirk.

Last year, Rhona had an accident and needed an emergency hysterectomy, meaning she could have no more children.

Pete and Rhona split up last year (Credit: ITV hub)

Despite telling Rhona he was okay with not having children of his own, Pete realised he did want to have his own kids one day.

They soon called off their engagement and moved on.

Recently Leo and his half-sister April have been going through a tough time as their dad has been charged with a murder he didn't commit.

Leo's dad is in prison (Credit: ITV)

With April and Mandy running a 'Free Marlon' campaign, will Marlon be able to prove his innocence before his trial begins in June?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

