Emmerdale fans beg for Cain and Harriet to reunite

Fans of Emmerdale have begged for Cain Dingle and Harriet Finch to reunite after she turned to her former flame for help.

This week, Harriet was shocked when Dawn's son Lucas found a gun in the house.

Luckily Billy managed to get the weapon away from the little boy and Will admitted to Billy and Harriet that the gun belonged to him.

The little boy got his hands on Will's gun (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Fearing the people he once worked for were after him, the mechanic decided to have the gun to protect his family if needed.

However, Billy warned that, if he was going to keep what happened with Lucas quiet from Dawn then Will needed to get rid of it.

Will agreed but later told Harriet he would be keeping it hidden in a better place.

Harriet begged Cain to get rid of the gun (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Will stashed the gun in his car and Harriet decided she was not going to have a gun around.

She took the gun to her ex-boyfriend Cain and asked him to get rid of it.

But it looks like viewers want more to come from their recent encounter.

Will always root for Cain and Harriet to get back together tbh #emmerdale — Danimay Palmer (@DanimayPalmer_) February 19, 2020

my heart is still with Cain & Harriet give me all the scenes 🥰 #emmerdale — laura (@LauraaCowell) February 19, 2020

why do I love Cain and Harriet #emmerdale — Chloe (@Chlo_barnes12) February 19, 2020

Harriet and Cain scenes. I’ve missed these two 🥰#Emmerdale — sal ☕️🍃 (@sallhype) February 19, 2020

Me to 😭😭😭😭 — harriet finch❤️ (@harrietfinch10) February 19, 2020

I like Harriet and Will, but I like Harriet and Cain better 💘💘 — Gillian (@MissFloella) February 19, 2020

Fans will remember Harriet and Cain had a romance in 2017, even though he was still married to Moira at the time.

In October, Moira gave birth, having no idea she was pregnant, and Harriet told Cain he needed to be there for his wife and new son.

Harriet and Cain once had a romance (Credit: ITV)

Harriet and Cain got back together but split once again in 2018 and Cain eventually got back with Moira.

Last year, Harriet reunited with her ex-boyfriend Will Taylor, who she dated back in her days on the police force.

Will began stalking Harriet as revenge for putting him in prison and faking their relationship.

Harriet is now with Dawn's dad Will (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

However the pair soon got back together and Will came to live and work in the village.

But with Cain and Moira divorcing, will he end up back with Harriet?

