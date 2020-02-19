Emmerdale SPOILERS: Charity makes a devastating discovery

Charity Dingle gets a double whammy of devastating news in next week's Emmerdale, but how will she cope?

Charity's fiancée, Vanessa Woodfield, is being held hostage by evil Pierce Harris, but Charity thinks Vanessa has left her.

Charity is convinced it's over between her and Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale's Alfie Clarke gets sweet gift

She's upset not to have heard from Vanessa though, and is sulking thinking Vanessa is living it up in France.

But things take a turn when Charity discovers Vanessa's passport and the boarding passes still at home.

Quickly realising all isn't right, Charity is panicked and desperate to track her down...

Pierce has been holding Vanessa hostage for weeks (Credit ITV)

She has no idea that Vanessa has called Rhona and Rhona is coming face to face with Pierce for the first time in years.

Rhona is stunned when Pierce appears on the phone and is left rooted to the spot in fear as he demands that she comes to Mulberry if she wants any hope of saving Vanessa.

Rhona is stunned to realise Pierce has been holding Vanessa hostage (Credit: ITV)

Knowing that she has to do all she can to rescue her best friend, Rhona heads over and is terrified to come face-to-face with Pierce after all this time.

Realising that she needs to go along with his plan if she wants any hope of seeing Vanessa again, Rhona hands over her phone when he demands it.

Rhona meets Pierce in the hope she can save Vanessa, but she soon finds herself trapped (Credit: ITV)

In a bid to stall Pierce, Rhona suggests they have dinner together before Pierce puts his plan of taking her from the village into action.

Rhona is relieved to have bought herself more time... but when there is a thud upstairs, Pierce is suspicious and goes to investigate.

Kim suddenly appears and wants to know what is going on.

But before Rhona can warn her about Pierce, he has crept up behind Kim and wallops her over the head with a huge candle stick.

Pierce attacks Kim in cold blood next week (Credit: ITV)

Rhona is terrified as Pierce drags Kim's lifeless body away... but is she dead?

Outside Charity realises what is going on and feels she has let Vanessa down.

But she's dealt another blow later in the week when a phone call reveals devastating news.

As Charity struggles to process, what has she found out now? And how will she deal with it?

Charity is very worried (Credit: ITV)

Viewers also discovered this week that Vanessa is battling bowel cancer.

When Vanessa got an answerphone message that revealed she had missed an appointment, Pierce went digging in her bag.

Pierce discovered the truth about Vanessa's condition (Credit: ITV)

He soon found a letter that confirmed her diagnosis, but it was revealed that she has not shared the news with anyone else, not even Charity.

Emmerdale has revealed Vanessa's cancer storyline will play out over the coming months as she comes to terms with her diagnosis and symptoms, as well as undergoing extensive treatment.

Pierce is keeping Vanessa against her will (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans clear up Vanessa 'plothole'

The team has been working with charity Bowel Cancer UK regarding this storyline.

I hope to do Vanessa's story justice.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the Emmerdale team on this important storyline.

"While everyone's experience of diagnosis is different, it is vital that Vanessa's story is as accurate as possible."

Actress Michelle Hardwick revealed: "This is such a challenging storyline, but we've been working closely with Bowel Cancer UK, who have been enormously helpful to me in researching Vanessa's symptoms and treatment.

"I hope to do Vanessa's story justice. I was actually really shocked to learn that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, but diagnosed early is treatable."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.