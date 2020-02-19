The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 19th February 2020
Emmerdale

Emmerdale's Charley Webb clarifies future on the soap

Charley gave birth to her third son in July last year

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, has clarified her future on the soap.

Last month, Charley spoke at the launch Infalata Nation Peterborough and it was reported in The Sun that the actress said: "I'm on maternity leave at the moment. It's been good, but three kids is a different ball game.

"It's been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return at the moment."

Charley has now clarified what she meant after reports suggested it inferred she wasn't returning to work.

Charley plays Debbie on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

In an interview with OK! Online, the actress was asked about going back to the soaps and the quotes saying there were 'no plans' for her return.

Charley responded saying: "It was taken out of context.

"What I meant was there is no set return date yet. Emmerdale has asked me and we have talked but I haven't confirmed anything.

"I don't have any plans to leave the show, but I might take a bit longer than a year off."

Last year, Charley's alter ego decided to move to Scotland to run a garage she had been left by family member Lisa Dingle.

Debbie moved to Scotland to run a garage she had been left Credit: ITV)

Despite protests from her mum Charity and dad Cain, Debbie made the decision to move with her son Jack, however her daughter Sarah was adamant on staying in the village.

It was taken out of context. What I meant was there is no set return date yet.

As Debbie left the village, Charley went on maternity leave and gave birth to her third son, Ace.

Charley, who is married to Emmerdale's David Metcalfe actor Matthew Wolfenden, has three children, nine-year-old Buster, four-year-old Bowie, and Ace, who is nearly seven months.

View this post on Instagram

I don’t often manage to get a picture of all 3. It’s my favourite one yet. I’ve found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don’t mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full on it is. With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at peoples Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t. Looking at this picture you’d think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but....Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn’t want me to ‘picture him’ (that’s what he says). Luckily, it was early and it didn’t stress me out. We were outside in the fresh air and we got on with the day. He got over it. Just reminded me to look at a photograph and think about the bigger picture. No ones life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time. Xx

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

The actress recently revealed they are 'getting help' for sleep struggles.

The couple have also admitted they would like to have more children.

Would you like to see Debbie return to the village soon?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

