Emmerdale's Claire King to quit social media over Graham murder backlash

Claire King, who plays Kim Tate in Emmerdale, has revealed she's quitting social media out of fear of backlash as Graham Foster's murder storyline kicks off.

Kim is one of many who's out to get Graham, played by Andrew Scarborough, and this week, he will be killed off in a grisly 'whodunnit' storyline.

Speaking to Daily Star Sunday, Claire says: "Kim shows her vulnerable side and admits that she is still in love with Graham.

Kim is on of many who is after Graham (Credit: ITV)

"They've been together on and off for 20 years, and she lays her heart on the line and tells him. He leads her to believe that they're going to get back together.

"It's all quite cruel really. So when she discovers that she's been played she decides she wants to get rid of him and orders his murder.

"Andrew has created such a unique character and he is so popular with the audience so I don't think I'll be on social media after tomorrow night's episode, they're all going to hate me."

Who kills GRaham? (Credit: ITV)

Alongside Kim, the current list of suspects are Jamie Tate, Andrea Tate, Al Chapman, Jai Sharma, Charity Dingle and Marlon Dingle.

However, Claire also hinted that the killer may not be one of the official suspects.

The storyline will not keep viewers guessing for weeks as the killer will be revealed in a special episode on Friday January 24.

Graham has made enemies of many characters in the village (Credit: ITV)

The events leading up to his death are shown from Graham's point of view, finally revealing his killer.

But who has blood on their hands?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

