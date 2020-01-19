The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 19th January 2020
Emmerdale

Charley Webb won't rule out having fourth baby

Adding to the chaos

By Paul Hirons

Even though Emmerdale star Charley Webb said there are 'no plans' for her to go back to work after her maternity leave, she has now revealed that she wouldn't be against having a fourth child.

Charley, 31, is married to Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, and gave birth to third son Ace last summer.

And now Charley has refused to rule out having another.

Digital Spy reports that Charley - who plays Debbie Dingle in the soap - said at the launch of a kids' inflatable theme park when asked about having more children: "Who knows?
Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you've got three you might as well have 20 because it's just chaos.

"My house is chaos, but good fun though."

Charley and Matthew already have three children (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Mum-of-three Charley is already looking after nine-year-old Buster and Bowie, four, as well as baby Ace.

And at the same launch, she told The Sun: "I'm still on maternity leave at the moment.

"It's been good, but three kids is a different ball game.

"It's been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment."

I don’t often manage to get a picture of all 3. It’s my favourite one yet. I’ve found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don’t mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full on it is. With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at peoples Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t. Looking at this picture you’d think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but....Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn’t want me to ‘picture him’ (that’s what he says). Luckily, it was early and it didn’t stress me out. We were outside in the fresh air and we got on with the day. He got over it. Just reminded me to look at a photograph and think about the bigger picture. No ones life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time. Xx

It's not all been plain sailing for Charley when it comes to motherhood.

She recently admitted that she felt like an "awful mother" after missing the school application deadline for her son Bowie.

"I just cannot believe that I've missed it, I just feel like an awful mother right now," she said.

