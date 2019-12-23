Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan poses for picture with Corrie siblings as they go on Christmas night out

Actress Amelia Flanagan, who plays April Windsor in Emmerdale, has posed for a picture with her Coronation Street star siblings Isabella and William as they go on a Christmas night out together.

Their mum, Rachel, posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She simply captioned the post: "Christmas night out."

Fans rushed to comment on the picture.

One wrote: "Beautiful, talented kiddies."

Amelia plays April in emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans joke Peter Barlow star shouldn't be boozing with soap castmates

A second commented: "Adorable siblings."

A third said: "Hope you all have an amazing time."

Soap fans know all three children are soap stars, with twins Isabella and William playing cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in Corrie, as well Amelia being in Emmerdale.

Isabella and william play cousins in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

Currently Isabella's character Hope is at the centre of a huge storyline, as viewers have discovered her live-in tutor Jade is really her half-sister.

Last year, Hope was taken to a school in Birmingham which specialised in children with behaviour issues.

At this school, Hope and her mum Fiz met Jade.

When they returned to Weatherfield, Fiz's boyfriend Tyrone realised he forgot to enrol Hope in school and she would need to be home-schooled.

Fiz called in Jade to be a live-in tutor, but it soon became clear Jade had her issues with Fiz.

Jade began putting make-up bruises on Hope and taking pictures, but it was later revealed Jade is the daughter of John Stape, Hope's biological father.

Jade is Hope's half-sister (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Read More: Coronation Street fans overjoyed Michelle's boring 'revenge' plot is over

Viewers know John wasn't the most-loved character.

Not only did he have had an affair with his 16-year old pupil Rosie, who he went on to kidnap, but he also was responsible for the deaths of three people.

He died in 2011 during a car chase with Kevin Webster.

Hope eventually returned to school meaning Fiz and Tyrone had to let Jade go but she has made sure to keep in contact with her sister by giving her a secret phone.

With Jade contacting Hope, it looks like this won't be the last viewers see of her...

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!