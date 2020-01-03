Emmerdale viewers divided as Dr Liam and Leyla kiss

Leyla Harding's New Year's resolution to bag herself a man became a reality last night - but not all Emmerdale viewers were happy for her.

On Thursday (January 2), she finally shared a forbidden kiss with handsome doctor Liam Cavanagh, despite him being engaged to Bernice Blackstock.

Leyla has had her eye on Liam for weeks... (Credit: ITV)

Soap fans know that Liam - previously married to teacher-turned-groomer Maya Stepney - was set to marry Bernice at the end of last year.

However, she was forced to leave the village before the wedding when she heard the tragic news that her ex and father of daughter Dee Dee had been involved in a tragic accident.

I am absolutely, 100% here for Liam and Leyla.

Putting her daughter first, Bernice said goodbye to Liam - but promised him she would be back.

Bernice reluctantly left Emmerdale and her fiancé behind (Credit: ITV)

But fans knew it was unlikely...

Since Bernice's departure, Leyla hasn't been shy in coming forward - and shared a kiss with Liam in the salon.

But the kiss couldn't have come at a worse time, when Liam received a watch from Bernice with the inscription: "Separated by distance, united by love. Liam and Bernice forever."

Liam and Leyla are now free to pursue their feelings for each other (Credit: ITV)

As Leyla "mooned over Liam like a lovesick teenager", Liam was wrestling with his conscience and made the decision to come clean to Bernice immediately.

Finding Leyla in the village, he told her that things were over between him and his fiancée.

He said: "I couldn't keep her in the dark any longer. I just got off the phone with Bernice.

"I had an honest conversation. I told her everything. It's over. She ended our relationship."

Leyla got her man! (Credit: ITV)

And fans were divided as Leyla and Liam seem destined to embark on a relationship.

One fan wrote: "Leyla and Moira in competition for getting around the village. There's no one else to throw Leyla with so just chuck her at Liam and see if it sticks. Shaking my head."

Another said: "Like in my science exam - 0 chemistry."

A third said: "It's too soon."

Others slammed Leyla as "desperate" and said the union was "too early" after Bernice's departure. Some prefer Leyla with David, with one typing: "David and Leyla... yes! They both have such a similar disposition and great chemistry."

However, others were all for the new romance, with one tweeting: "Would love it if these two got together."

Another added: "They're brilliant together. So funny."

A third said they "shipped" the new romance, while another added: "I am absolutely, 100% here for Liam and Leyla. #Emmerdale."

The door has been left open for character Bernice to return one day.

Actress Samantha Giles announced she was leaving the ITV soap following a seven year run, telling fans she needed a "change".

