Emmerdale fans predict role of Bernice Blackstock could be recast for a 'Christmas return'

Soap fans reckon Emmerdale character Bernice Blackstock could be recast after her fiancé Dr Liam Cavanagh claimed she could be back in the village for Christmas.

Actress Samantha Giles - who has played Bernice on and off for over 20 years - departed the ITV soap following a seven year run last month, telling fans she needed a "change".

Her beautician character decided to head to Australia to care for her ill ex husband after choosing the wellbeing of the father of her daughter Dee Dee over her new love.

But smitten Dr Liam is still clinging to the hope Bernice will one day return from Oz - and a phone call he received during Thursday night’s episode hinted that may actually happen.

Bernice was said to be on the other end of the line and just moments later her man seemed to indicate she would be coming home for the holidays.

Puzzled viewers quickly speculated this meant another actress could be set to fill Samantha's shoes in the role.

Bernice’s coming home!

"Are they going to have someone new playing Bernice #Emmerdale," wondered one fan.

Another replied: "Probably, bringing back actor's willy nilly recently."

Another joked: "Wonder if Bernice will come back with a new head? #Emmerdale."

Leyla and Dr Liam have become close since being cast together in the village's Christmas play (Credit: ITV)

But there were plenty of fans happy to hear the character could be making a swift comeback - and hoped simmering passions between Dr Liam and Bernice's pal Leyla Harding might be extinguished,

"Yessssss Bernice home for Christmas," tweeted one devotee.

"Bernice's coming home!!" celebrated another.

And another person remarked:"Leyla is actually low... Bernice is her mate and she is trying to steal Liam."

Will Leyla be frustrated by Bernice's return? (Credit: ITV Hub)

