EastEnders SPOILERS: Callum confronts Ben about his behaviour in new photos

Callum Highway is one of the good guys, but the same can hardly be said about his boyfriend Ben Mitchell - which is why the popular EastEnders couple seem to be destined for heartbreak.

Ben is torn between his love for Callum 'Halfway' and the pressure to please his dad Phil and follow him into a thug life - something which blows up in his face over the Christmas period.

Callum really doesn't want to know what Ben gets up to in his spare time (Credit: BBC)

On Thursday (December 19), we saw a worried Callum confiding in Lola about his darkest suspicions about Ben.

In response, Lola praised Callum for how much he has changed Ben - but sadly her words don't seem to be enough to put his mind at rest.

EastEnders have released three new images teasing Friday night's episode (December 20), which show Callum and Ben coming to blows.

The relationship is bound to end badly (Credit: BBC)

We're told that Callum is unable to keep his suspicions at bay, and heads to Ben to confront him.

He questions the Walford villain about his behaviour but will he get the answers he wants?

Viewers know that Ben is currently preoccupied with helping his dad Phil get revenge on Sharon's lover, so it's little wonder that Callum's feeling a little lonely this Christmas.

Callum has a gift for Ben (Credit: BBC)

Pictures of the pair released earlier this week show an anguished looking Callum handing Ben a gift.

And, despite it being Christmas Eve, the pair don't look at all happy or in the festive spirit.

Are the couple destined to split up?

Ben is juggling his genuine feelings for Callum, while also helping his dad Phil get vengeance on his cheating wife Sharon and her baby daddy.

With Phil going to extreme lengths - including kidnap - to get to the truth, he's set to discover all on Christmas Eve, ahead of the fallout on Christmas Day.

Do you want Ben and Callum to stay together? Or is Callum too good for Ben? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!