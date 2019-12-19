EastEnders SPOILERS: Jack Branning pleads for his life TONIGHT

Viewers of EastEnders were sickened earlier this week, when Phil Mitchell launched a horrifying physical attack on long-time rival Jack Branning.

Like a revenge-seeking missile, Phil tied Jack up and beat him to a pulp in scenes some viewers found way too violent for the pre-watershed slot.

Phil looked like he might kill his nemesis Jack (Credit: BBC)

On Tuesday (December 17), Phil abducted Jack with every intention of murdering him - being under the false impression that Jack has been having an affair with Phil's wife Sharon and is convinced Sharon's baby is his.

In dramatic scenes some compared to a Quentin Tarantino film, Phil kidnapped Jack, beat him up and, after dousing him in petrol and taking out a loaded pistol, he was stopped from killing his enemy by son Ben and future son-in-law Keanu Taylor - who we know is the real baby daddy.

Phil fumed: "You've had kids with my sister, now my wife? Oh you really didn't think I'd find out?

"Well everyone who betrays me gets what they deserve. Everyone."

Phil is determined to get revenge on the person who has been sleeping with Sharon (Credit: BBC)

In nail-biting scenes, Jack professed his innocence, as Keanu looked understandably uncomfortable.

Viewers have had to wait until tonight (December 19) to discover Jack's fate... and whether Keanu will confess his guilt.

At 7.30pm, we rejoin a bloodied and bruised Jack in The Arches and find him begging Phil to believe that he has the wrong man.

Phil Mitchell is not a man you want to make angry (Credit: BBC)

Phil holds Jack's life in his hands and it's Jack's final chance to convince him he's not the one who has been sleeping with Sharon.

But will Phil believe him?

Also tonight, a worried Callum confides in Lola about his relationship with Ben, and Mick worries when he sees Linda drinking at the alternative nativity.

Elsewhere, Kush is curious when he overhears something strange in Daniel's video message.

Spoilers tell us the REAL truth about Sharon's affair will be dropped like an atomic truth bomb over Christmas.

